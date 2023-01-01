Notes: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back back from Winnipeg, Manitoba, CJ Loaner is in the house, he is the frontman for his Rock and Roll band “The Bloodshots.” They have been putting out the singles and and will be performing live at our “Indigenous Music Industry Night” Thursday, January 25th at the Whiskey Go Go. In Hollywood, California. Read all about CJ and the Bloodshot on our site at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/the-bloodshots/



Enjoy music from The Bloodshots, MATCITIM, Midnight Sparrows, The Northstars, Joey Styles, Carsen Gray, Captain Planet, Chico Mann, Elastic Bond, Melody McArthur, Jahkota, Elastic Bond, Pretendians Band, QVLN, Justinsayne N8V, Electric Religious, Mike Bern, Shawn Michael Perry, Love to Bleed, Janel Munoa, Indian City, Irv Lyons Jr, Garrett T. Willie, Murray Porter, Aysanabee, 1915, Hataalii, Jim Jacobs, Blue Mountain Tribe and much much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.



