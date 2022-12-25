The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Dec. 24, 2023, midnight
Nothing says "Deck the halls with lots of collie" quite like two hours of Christmas songs from the Caribbean: reggae, ska, dancehall, calypso, soca and steelpan on this special holiday edition of Global A Go-Go, originally broadcast on December 25, 2022
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | White Christmas | White Christmas / Let The Lord Be Seen In You - Single | Supreme | 1965
Home T-4 | Jamaica | Mek The Christmas Catch You In A Good Mood | Mek The Christmas Catch You In A Good Mood - Single | Joe Gibbs Ultra Sound | 1981
Jacob Miller & Ray I | Jamaica | Deck The Halls | Natty Christmas | Top Ranking International | 1978
Major Lazer | USA-Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago | Christmas Trees (feat Protoje) | A Very Decent Christmas 4 | Mad Decent | 2016

Yellowman | Jamaica | Santa Claus Never Comes To The Ghetto | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998
Freddie McGregor | Jamaica | Everyday Is Christmas | The Christmas Album | VP | 1997
Cosmo | Jamaica-USA | Jah Rasta Claus aka Christmas Time | Jah Rasta Claus - Single | Cosmo Music | 2005
John Holt | Jamaica | Happy Xmas (War Is Over) | The Reggae Christmas Hits Album | Trojan | 1986
Granville Williams Orchestra | Jamaica | Santa Claus Is Skaing To Town | Santa Claus Is Skaing To Town / Silver Bells - Single | G.W.O. | 1965

Macka B | England UK | Christmas Cancelled | Global Messenger | Ariwa Sounds | 2000
Shaggy | Jamaica | Jamaican Drummer Boy | Jamaican Drummer Boy - Single | The Ranch Entertainment | 2011
The Skatalites | Jamaica | Jingle Bells Ska | Twilight Zone / Jingle Bells Ska - Single | Islam | 1964
Voodoo Glow Skulls | USA | Feliz Navidad | Baile De Los Locos | Epitaph | 1997
Tracy Thornton | USA | Deck The Halls | Steel Drum Fever | LoveCat Music | 2010

Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Christmas Behind The Bars | Pardon Me! | RAS | 1992
Yellowman | Jamaica | Jamaica, Jamaica, We Don't Got No Snow (Jingle Bells) | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998
Lady Saw | Jamaica | Rich Man For Christmas | Rich Man For Christmas - Single | John John | 1996
King Stitt & The Dynamites | Jamaica | Merry Rhythm (Christmas Tree) | John Crow Skank / Merry Rhythm - Single | Clan Disc | 1971
Barrington Levy & Trinity | Jamaica | I Saw Mommy Kiss A Dreadlocks | Yard Style Christmas With Jah Iriest Artists | Mic Productions | 1981

Mighty Spoiler | Trinidad & Tobago | Father Christmas (Wake Up Christmas Morning) | Unspoilt | ICE | 1995-195x
Lord Kitchener | Trinidad & Tobago | Bring De Scotch | Shooting With Kitch | Charlie's | 1980
Bindley B | Trinidad & Tobago | Santa Looking For A Wife | Santa Looking For A Wife - Single | JW Productions | 1992
Crazy | Trinidad & Tobago | Put Jesus In Your Christmas | Parang Soca Christmas Vol. 2 | JW Productions | 1996

Yellowman | Jamaica | Yellow Christmas | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998
Jacob Miller & Ray I | Jamaica | All I Want For Ismas | Natty Christmas | Top Ranking International | 1978
Peter Broggs | Jamaica | The Twelve Days Of Christmas | Ras Records Presents: A Reggae Christmas | RAS | 1984

Download Program Podcast
01:59:53 1 Dec. 24, 2023
  View Script
    
 01:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 