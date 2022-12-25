Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Bob Marley & The Wailers | Jamaica | White Christmas | White Christmas / Let The Lord Be Seen In You - Single | Supreme | 1965

Home T-4 | Jamaica | Mek The Christmas Catch You In A Good Mood | Mek The Christmas Catch You In A Good Mood - Single | Joe Gibbs Ultra Sound | 1981

Jacob Miller & Ray I | Jamaica | Deck The Halls | Natty Christmas | Top Ranking International | 1978

Major Lazer | USA-Jamaica-Trinidad & Tobago | Christmas Trees (feat Protoje) | A Very Decent Christmas 4 | Mad Decent | 2016



Yellowman | Jamaica | Santa Claus Never Comes To The Ghetto | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998

Freddie McGregor | Jamaica | Everyday Is Christmas | The Christmas Album | VP | 1997

Cosmo | Jamaica-USA | Jah Rasta Claus aka Christmas Time | Jah Rasta Claus - Single | Cosmo Music | 2005

John Holt | Jamaica | Happy Xmas (War Is Over) | The Reggae Christmas Hits Album | Trojan | 1986

Granville Williams Orchestra | Jamaica | Santa Claus Is Skaing To Town | Santa Claus Is Skaing To Town / Silver Bells - Single | G.W.O. | 1965



Macka B | England UK | Christmas Cancelled | Global Messenger | Ariwa Sounds | 2000

Shaggy | Jamaica | Jamaican Drummer Boy | Jamaican Drummer Boy - Single | The Ranch Entertainment | 2011

The Skatalites | Jamaica | Jingle Bells Ska | Twilight Zone / Jingle Bells Ska - Single | Islam | 1964

Voodoo Glow Skulls | USA | Feliz Navidad | Baile De Los Locos | Epitaph | 1997

Tracy Thornton | USA | Deck The Halls | Steel Drum Fever | LoveCat Music | 2010



Gregory Isaacs | Jamaica | Christmas Behind The Bars | Pardon Me! | RAS | 1992

Yellowman | Jamaica | Jamaica, Jamaica, We Don't Got No Snow (Jingle Bells) | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998

Lady Saw | Jamaica | Rich Man For Christmas | Rich Man For Christmas - Single | John John | 1996

King Stitt & The Dynamites | Jamaica | Merry Rhythm (Christmas Tree) | John Crow Skank / Merry Rhythm - Single | Clan Disc | 1971

Barrington Levy & Trinity | Jamaica | I Saw Mommy Kiss A Dreadlocks | Yard Style Christmas With Jah Iriest Artists | Mic Productions | 1981



Mighty Spoiler | Trinidad & Tobago | Father Christmas (Wake Up Christmas Morning) | Unspoilt | ICE | 1995-195x

Lord Kitchener | Trinidad & Tobago | Bring De Scotch | Shooting With Kitch | Charlie's | 1980

Bindley B | Trinidad & Tobago | Santa Looking For A Wife | Santa Looking For A Wife - Single | JW Productions | 1992

Crazy | Trinidad & Tobago | Put Jesus In Your Christmas | Parang Soca Christmas Vol. 2 | JW Productions | 1996



Yellowman | Jamaica | Yellow Christmas | A Very, Very Yellow Christmas | RAS | 1998

Jacob Miller & Ray I | Jamaica | All I Want For Ismas | Natty Christmas | Top Ranking International | 1978

Peter Broggs | Jamaica | The Twelve Days Of Christmas | Ras Records Presents: A Reggae Christmas | RAS | 1984