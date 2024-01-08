The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 12-25-23
2
Tyron Garner, John Lawrence, Ruth Harlow, Roger Wedell, Peter Sprigg, Robert Knight, Rev. Rob Schenck, Rev. Jerry Falwell, Kate Kendall, Jennifer Pizer, Tom Ammiano, Mitchell Katine, Ray Hill.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 26, 2023, midnight
H A P P Y H O L I D A Y S
Revisiting our coverage of the 2003 U.S. Supreme
Court ruling that overturned state laws against non-commercial private consensual adult same-gender sex, with comments from prominent voices on both sides of the issue and music by artists ranging from Elvis Presley to Romanovsky & Phillips.
Celebrate 2 decades of liberated queer U.S. lovemaking this week when you choose "This Way Out": the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
[“NewsWrap” returns the week of January 8th, 2024.]
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. Archival correspondents: Cindy Friedman, Christopher Gail, David Taffet, Bryan Gobble, JD Doyle, Rex Wockner. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from “Rent”, and by John Basile, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith, Romanovsky & Phillips, Triumph.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
00:28:59 1 Dec. 26, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
