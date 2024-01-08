H A P P Y H O L I D A Y S Revisiting our coverage of the 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned state laws against non-commercial private consensual adult same-gender sex, with comments from prominent voices on both sides of the issue and music by artists ranging from Elvis Presley to Romanovsky & Phillips. Celebrate 2 decades of liberated queer U.S. lovemaking this week when you choose "This Way Out": the international LGBTQ radio magazine. [“NewsWrap” returns the week of January 8th, 2024.]
Hosted and produced this week by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. Archival correspondents: Cindy Friedman, Christopher Gail, David Taffet, Bryan Gobble, JD Doyle, Rex Wockner. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: from “Rent”, and by John Basile, Elvis Presley, Kate Smith, Romanovsky & Phillips, Triumph.
