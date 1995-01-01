Notes: Tamlins, Joy White, Derrick Harriot, Reasons and U-Brown - Rudolph, We Wish You A Merry Christmas - Reggae Disco Mix Vol 17 - Christmas Songbook : Critical Records - 1979



June Lodge & Prince Mohammed ~ Someone Loves You Honey / One Time Daughter ~ JOE GIBBS MUSIC - 1980



Nite Owls & Hollie Cook - Didn’t I - Didn’t I - F-Spot Records 2023



Lennox Brown - High School Serenade - Reggae To Reggae - VA - PAMA RECORDS



Federalmen - Soul Serenade - Reggae Revolution - Steady Records - 1970



Sharlene Boodran - SANTA (english and spanish versions - Side A & B - combined) - Parrot Records/Jamaican Me Crazy Records - 1993



Charlies Roots – Tell Santa Clause - Charlie’s Records - 1977



Jacob Miller: Silver Bells / Ray I: Natty No Santa Claus - Jacob Miller / Ray I – Natty Christmas - Top Ranking - 1978



Lone Ranger - Every Thing She Want - On The Other Side Of Dub - Studio One - 1977



Eek A Mouse - The Night Before Christmas - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984



June Lodge - Joy To The World - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984



Los Destellos - Para Elisa - En Orbita - Odeon Peru - 1968



Binky Griptite – Stone Soul Christmas - World Of Love / Stone Soul Christmas- Daptone Records - 2007



E. L. Fields Gospel Wonders Featuring Sharon Jones - Heaven Bound (Sharon Jones’ first recording) - Heaven Bound (Record Store Day Exclusive 7”) - Daptone Records - 2017



The Sensational Nightingales - My Sisters and Brothers - My Sisters and Brothers - ABC Records - 1974



The Yanti Sisters (aka Yanti Bersaudara) - Silver Bells - The Yanti Sisters - Polydor - Singapore - 1970



The Electric Prunes - Kyrie Eleison / Gloria (excerpt) - Mass In F Minor - Reprise Records - 1967



Roy Wiggins - Blue Christmas - Christmas Album - Various Artists featuring Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ~ POWER PAK - 1975



Goodie Mob - “Free / Thought Process” - Soul Food - La Face Records - 1995



Prince - “Diamonds and Pearls - EDIT” - Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition - NPG Records - 2023



Hoodie - “Lonely” - Sailing - AOMG - 2023



Blonde Redhead - “Snowman” - Sit Down For Dinner - section1 - 2023



Shana Cleveland - Faces in the Firelight - Manzanita - Hardly Art - 2023



Khruangbin - "Christmas Time Is Here" - Christmas Time Is Here - Dead Oceans and Night Time Records - 2018



India Shawn & Darien Dorsey - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Jedsun Recordings - 2023



Iggy Pop - “White Christmas” - Anthology Box - The Stooges and Beyond - Cleopatra Records - 2009



Wandy Five – Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966



Wandy Five – Mary's Boy Child - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966



Kurt Vile - Must Be Santa - Back To Moon Beach - Verve Records - 2023