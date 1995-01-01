The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 25, 2023, midnight
Tamlins, Joy White, Derrick Harriot, Reasons and U-Brown - Rudolph, We Wish You A Merry Christmas - Reggae Disco Mix Vol 17 - Christmas Songbook : Critical Records - 1979

June Lodge & Prince Mohammed ~ Someone Loves You Honey / One Time Daughter ~ JOE GIBBS MUSIC - 1980

Nite Owls & Hollie Cook - Didn’t I - Didn’t I - F-Spot Records 2023

Lennox Brown - High School Serenade - Reggae To Reggae - VA - PAMA RECORDS

Federalmen - Soul Serenade - Reggae Revolution - Steady Records - 1970

Sharlene Boodran - SANTA (english and spanish versions - Side A & B - combined) - Parrot Records/Jamaican Me Crazy Records - 1993

Charlies Roots – Tell Santa Clause - Charlie’s Records - 1977

Jacob Miller: Silver Bells / Ray I: Natty No Santa Claus - Jacob Miller / Ray I – Natty Christmas - Top Ranking - 1978

Lone Ranger - Every Thing She Want - On The Other Side Of Dub - Studio One - 1977

Eek A Mouse - The Night Before Christmas - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984

June Lodge - Joy To The World - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984

Los Destellos - Para Elisa - En Orbita - Odeon Peru - 1968

Binky Griptite – Stone Soul Christmas - World Of Love / Stone Soul Christmas- Daptone Records - 2007

E. L. Fields Gospel Wonders Featuring Sharon Jones - Heaven Bound (Sharon Jones’ first recording) - Heaven Bound (Record Store Day Exclusive 7”) - Daptone Records - 2017

The Sensational Nightingales - My Sisters and Brothers - My Sisters and Brothers - ABC Records - 1974

The Yanti Sisters (aka Yanti Bersaudara) - Silver Bells - The Yanti Sisters - Polydor - Singapore - 1970

The Electric Prunes - Kyrie Eleison / Gloria (excerpt) - Mass In F Minor - Reprise Records - 1967

Roy Wiggins - Blue Christmas - Christmas Album - Various Artists featuring Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ~ POWER PAK - 1975

Goodie Mob - “Free / Thought Process” - Soul Food - La Face Records - 1995

Prince - “Diamonds and Pearls - EDIT” - Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition - NPG Records - 2023

Hoodie - “Lonely” - Sailing - AOMG - 2023

Blonde Redhead - “Snowman” - Sit Down For Dinner - section1 - 2023

Shana Cleveland - Faces in the Firelight - Manzanita - Hardly Art - 2023

Khruangbin - "Christmas Time Is Here" - Christmas Time Is Here - Dead Oceans and Night Time Records - 2018

India Shawn & Darien Dorsey - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Jedsun Recordings - 2023

Iggy Pop - “White Christmas” - Anthology Box - The Stooges and Beyond - Cleopatra Records - 2009

Wandy Five – Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966

Wandy Five – Mary's Boy Child - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966

Kurt Vile - Must Be Santa - Back To Moon Beach - Verve Records - 2023

01:59:59 1 Dec. 24, 2023
wrir studios
