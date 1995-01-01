The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
If Music Could Talk - Dec 24 2023
Series:
if music could talk
Subtitle:
Program Type:
13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
music
Contributor:
dj carlito
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Dec. 25, 2023, midnight
Summary:
Credits:
Notes:
Tamlins, Joy White, Derrick Harriot, Reasons and U-Brown - Rudolph, We Wish You A Merry Christmas - Reggae Disco Mix Vol 17 - Christmas Songbook : Critical Records - 1979
June Lodge & Prince Mohammed ~ Someone Loves You Honey / One Time Daughter ~ JOE GIBBS MUSIC - 1980
Nite Owls & Hollie Cook - Didn’t I - Didn’t I - F-Spot Records 2023
Lennox Brown - High School Serenade - Reggae To Reggae - VA - PAMA RECORDS
Federalmen - Soul Serenade - Reggae Revolution - Steady Records - 1970
Sharlene Boodran - SANTA (english and spanish versions - Side A & B - combined) - Parrot Records/Jamaican Me Crazy Records - 1993
Charlies Roots – Tell Santa Clause - Charlie’s Records - 1977
Jacob Miller: Silver Bells / Ray I: Natty No Santa Claus - Jacob Miller / Ray I – Natty Christmas - Top Ranking - 1978
Lone Ranger - Every Thing She Want - On The Other Side Of Dub - Studio One - 1977
Eek A Mouse - The Night Before Christmas - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984
June Lodge - Joy To The World - RAS Records Presents: ’ A Reggae Christmas ‘ - RAS Records - 1984
Los Destellos - Para Elisa - En Orbita - Odeon Peru - 1968
Binky Griptite – Stone Soul Christmas - World Of Love / Stone Soul Christmas- Daptone Records - 2007
E. L. Fields Gospel Wonders Featuring Sharon Jones - Heaven Bound (Sharon Jones’ first recording) - Heaven Bound (Record Store Day Exclusive 7”) - Daptone Records - 2017
The Sensational Nightingales - My Sisters and Brothers - My Sisters and Brothers - ABC Records - 1974
The Yanti Sisters (aka Yanti Bersaudara) - Silver Bells - The Yanti Sisters - Polydor - Singapore - 1970
The Electric Prunes - Kyrie Eleison / Gloria (excerpt) - Mass In F Minor - Reprise Records - 1967
Roy Wiggins - Blue Christmas - Christmas Album - Various Artists featuring Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” ~ POWER PAK - 1975
Goodie Mob - “Free / Thought Process” - Soul Food - La Face Records - 1995
Prince - “Diamonds and Pearls - EDIT” - Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition - NPG Records - 2023
Hoodie - “Lonely” - Sailing - AOMG - 2023
Blonde Redhead - “Snowman” - Sit Down For Dinner - section1 - 2023
Shana Cleveland - Faces in the Firelight - Manzanita - Hardly Art - 2023
Khruangbin - "Christmas Time Is Here" - Christmas Time Is Here - Dead Oceans and Night Time Records - 2018
India Shawn & Darien Dorsey - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Jedsun Recordings - 2023
Iggy Pop - “White Christmas” - Anthology Box - The Stooges and Beyond - Cleopatra Records - 2009
Wandy Five – Rudolph The Red-Nose Reindeer - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966
Wandy Five – Mary's Boy Child - Christmas A'Go-Go - Precious Urn (Singapore) - 1966
Kurt Vile - Must Be Santa - Back To Moon Beach - Verve Records - 2023
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:59
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 24, 2023
Location Recorded:
wrir studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:59
256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский