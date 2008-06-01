Summary: At the heart of Israel’s defense of its occupation and siege of Gaza is the weaponization of the term "antisemitism." Any criticism of Israel is defined as antisemitic, as well as any mention of boycotting Israel as a non-violent strategy for resisting occupation and apartheid in historic Palestine. The name calling is an attempt to divert criticism of Israel.



We begin this week with a short interview conducted by Mehdi Hasan on his news show on Peacock with Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen, who recently wrote a provocative piece in the New Yorker entitled "In the Shadow of the Holocaust."



Both Mehdi Hasan and Masha Gessen are facing criticism for their critical analysis both of Israel and the United States for their complicity in the genocide being conducted in Gaza.



Our feature presentation today is an interview with Hanan Ashwari, longtime leader and often voice of the PLO, where she speaks out about what she rightly calls the genocide in Gaza.



Sometimes we bog ourselves down in our attempts to define such words as antisemitism, apartheid, and genocide. We should not allow such sideshows to divert us from dealing with the larger subjects, occupation and colonialism, but it is worth noting that an Israeli historian and scholar on genocide has put himself out on a limb by labeling the continuous Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people, particularly the current relentless bombardment of Gaza as “classic genocide.” Israeli Associate Professor Raz Segal explains this thoroughly in the 10-16-2023 edition of Democracy Now. We hear that now.