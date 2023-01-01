The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the Devil's choice
Weekly Program
Bjorn Samset, Francesca Dominici
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 26, 2023, midnight
If we clean up air pollution, the weather gets hotter and wilder. From Norway, Dr. Bjorn Samset explains the stakes. Then from Harvard, Dr. Francesca Dominici reveals shocking new science: just a short exposure to bad air kills seniors! Im Alex. This is Radio Ecoshock clearing the air. Replay.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:04 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 231227 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 26, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
