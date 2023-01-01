This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Dirty Air or Sudden Heat?
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: the Devil's choice
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bjorn Samset, Francesca Dominici
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Dec. 26, 2023, midnight
Summary: If we clean up air pollution, the weather gets hotter and wilder. From Norway, Dr. Bjorn Samset explains the stakes. Then from Harvard, Dr. Francesca Dominici reveals shocking new science: just a short exposure to bad air kills seniors! Im Alex. This is Radio Ecoshock clearing the air. Replay.
Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:04 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 231227 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 26, 2023
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 3
Version 2: Ecoshock 231227 Lo-Fi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 26, 2023
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None 2
Version 3: Ecoshock 231227 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Dec. 26, 2023
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo 1