Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
New Year's Special: Oscar Brown, Jr. - His Art, His Music, His Politics And His Passion
Weekly Program
Oscar Brown Jr. (singer, songwriter, poet, playwright) 
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 27, 2023, midnight
Oscar Brown Jr. talks about his life, his music, his poetry and his politics from his start as one of the first Black radio hosts to the influence of Paul Robeson and his life as one of the premier songwriters and performers in the country.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Henry Carson -- Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-231227
00:58:00 1 Dec. 27, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 