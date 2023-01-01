The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
It is an honor and a privilege to be hear with you this Christmas night. If you are welcoming WRIR into your home tonight I hope you will enjoy this late of Christmas tracks I have selected to share with you tonight.
Merry whatever you’re having!
The Haberdasher
Christmas Must Be Tonight To Kingdom Come (The Definitive Collection) Capitol Records The Little Drummer Boy The Spirit of Christmas (Remastered) Tangerine Records Joy Tinsel and Lights (Deluxe Edition) Merge Records Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year James Brown's Funky Christmas Polydor making plans Sugar Plums - Holiday Treats From Sugar Hill Records Sugar Hill Records Mary, What You Going To Name That Pretty Little Baby? American Folk Songs For Christmas Rounder I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - EP Nifty Music, Inc. Santa Claus Is a Black Man Santa Claus Is a Black Man - Single Teddy Vann Production Company O Come O Come Emmanuel A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records Make It Home Tonight Christmas to the Bone J. Roddy Walston This Christmas This Christmas - Single NO BS! Brass Merry Christmas Baby A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records All I Want For Christmas Is You - feat. Laura Ann Singh The Christmas Project 571306 Records DK Old Toy Trains Shiny & Brite Moliotown Records Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Single Shockoe Records You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Holiday Sampler - EP New Rounder We Three Kings We Three Kings Geffen* C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S/Gloria The Worst of the Yobs Revolution Records The Merriest This Time of Year Capitol Records Feliz Navidad In the Exotic Christmas Brano Media Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas Stax Christmas Craft Recordings If We Make It Through December If We Make It Through December - EP Dead Oceans Baby in the Hay You Wish: A Merge Holiday Record Merge Records Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) ...Ya Know? BMG Rights Management (US) LLC Hey! Merry Christmas! Hey! Merry Christmas! Mono Mundo Recordings Christmas Is Coming To Wish You A Merry Christmas RCA Records Label Christmas Is the Only Time Christmas Time Again Collector's Choice Love the Holidays Love the Holidays ATO Records I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Christmas With Sinatra and Friends RCA Baby, It's Cold Outside (1989 Remaster) A Winter Romance EMI Gold Auld Lang Syne Wheedle's Groove: Seattle Funk Light in the Attic