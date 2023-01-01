Notes: Hey Listeners,



It is an honor and a privilege to be hear with you this Christmas night. If you are welcoming WRIR into your home tonight I hope you will enjoy this late of Christmas tracks I have selected to share with you tonight.



Merry whatever you’re having!



The Haberdasher



Christmas Must Be Tonight To Kingdom Come (The Definitive Collection) Capitol Records

The Little Drummer Boy The Spirit of Christmas (Remastered) Tangerine Records

Joy Tinsel and Lights (Deluxe Edition) Merge Records

Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year James Brown's Funky Christmas Polydor

making plans Sugar Plums - Holiday Treats From Sugar Hill Records Sugar Hill Records

Mary, What You Going To Name That Pretty Little Baby? American Folk Songs For Christmas Rounder

I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - EP Nifty Music, Inc.

Santa Claus Is a Black Man Santa Claus Is a Black Man - Single Teddy Vann Production Company

O Come O Come Emmanuel A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records

Make It Home Tonight Christmas to the Bone J. Roddy Walston

This Christmas This Christmas - Single NO BS! Brass

Merry Christmas Baby A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records

All I Want For Christmas Is You - feat. Laura Ann Singh The Christmas Project 571306 Records DK

Old Toy Trains Shiny & Brite Moliotown Records

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Single Shockoe Records

You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Holiday Sampler - EP New Rounder

We Three Kings We Three Kings Geffen*

C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S/Gloria The Worst of the Yobs Revolution Records

The Merriest This Time of Year Capitol Records

Feliz Navidad In the Exotic Christmas Brano Media

Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas Stax Christmas Craft Recordings

If We Make It Through December If We Make It Through December - EP Dead Oceans

Baby in the Hay You Wish: A Merge Holiday Record Merge Records

Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) ...Ya Know? BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Hey! Merry Christmas! Hey! Merry Christmas! Mono Mundo Recordings

Christmas Is Coming To Wish You A Merry Christmas RCA Records Label

Christmas Is the Only Time Christmas Time Again Collector's Choice

Love the Holidays Love the Holidays ATO Records

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Christmas With Sinatra and Friends RCA

Baby, It's Cold Outside (1989 Remaster) A Winter Romance EMI Gold

Auld Lang Syne Wheedle's Groove: Seattle Funk Light in the Attic

