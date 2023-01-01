The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Dec. 27, 2023, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

It is an honor and a privilege to be hear with you this Christmas night. If you are welcoming WRIR into your home tonight I hope you will enjoy this late of Christmas tracks I have selected to share with you tonight.

Merry whatever you’re having!

The Haberdasher

Christmas Must Be Tonight To Kingdom Come (The Definitive Collection) Capitol Records
The Little Drummer Boy The Spirit of Christmas (Remastered) Tangerine Records
Joy Tinsel and Lights (Deluxe Edition) Merge Records
Let's Make Christmas Mean Something This Year James Brown's Funky Christmas Polydor
making plans Sugar Plums - Holiday Treats From Sugar Hill Records Sugar Hill Records
Mary, What You Going To Name That Pretty Little Baby? American Folk Songs For Christmas Rounder
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas - EP Nifty Music, Inc.
Santa Claus Is a Black Man Santa Claus Is a Black Man - Single Teddy Vann Production Company
O Come O Come Emmanuel A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records
Make It Home Tonight Christmas to the Bone J. Roddy Walston
This Christmas This Christmas - Single NO BS! Brass
Merry Christmas Baby A Shockoe Sessions Live! Christmas Shockoe Records
All I Want For Christmas Is You - feat. Laura Ann Singh The Christmas Project 571306 Records DK
Old Toy Trains Shiny & Brite Moliotown Records
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) - Single Shockoe Records
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch Holiday Sampler - EP New Rounder
We Three Kings We Three Kings Geffen*
C.H.R.I.S.T.M.A.S/Gloria The Worst of the Yobs Revolution Records
The Merriest This Time of Year Capitol Records
Feliz Navidad In the Exotic Christmas Brano Media
Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas Stax Christmas Craft Recordings
If We Make It Through December If We Make It Through December - EP Dead Oceans
Baby in the Hay You Wish: A Merge Holiday Record Merge Records
Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight) ...Ya Know? BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Hey! Merry Christmas! Hey! Merry Christmas! Mono Mundo Recordings
Christmas Is Coming To Wish You A Merry Christmas RCA Records Label
Christmas Is the Only Time Christmas Time Again Collector's Choice
Love the Holidays Love the Holidays ATO Records
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm Christmas With Sinatra and Friends RCA
Baby, It's Cold Outside (1989 Remaster) A Winter Romance EMI Gold
Auld Lang Syne Wheedle's Groove: Seattle Funk Light in the Attic

02:00:00 1 Dec. 25, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
