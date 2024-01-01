Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.01 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3

Mahalia Jackson "He Will Remember Me" from Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967

The Dynamics "Move On Up" from Version Excursions

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool)" from Soul Drums (With Bonus Tracks)

Nina Simone "Go To Hell" from Silk & Soul

Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Liz Pineapple Wonderful" from Essential Blues Masters

Anthony Joseph "Swing Praxis" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives

Joy Harjo "Why Is Beauty?" from I Pray For My Enemies

Fela Kuti "My Lady Frustration" from The '69 Los Angeles Sessions

Don Covay "Standing in the Grits Line" from Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection]

The Cougars "Right On" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974

Jimmy Cliff "Aim & Ambition" on Island

Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from Artist's Choice

Billy Paul "Mrs. Robinson" from Ebony Woman

Elephant's Memory "Jungle Gym at the Zoo" from Songs from Midnight Cowboy

Deodato "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert

Rob "Loose Up Yourself" from Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983

MALEEM MAHMOUD GHANIA w; PHAROAH SANDERS "Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh" from The Trance of the Seven Colors

Shay Hazan "A Walk in Dir El -Assad"

Voices of East Harlem "Wanted Dead or Alive" from Voices of East Harlem

Groundhog (Joe Richardson) "Take it All Off"

Betty Davis "Bottom of the Barrel" from Is It Love or Desire

Blo "We Are Out Together" from Chapters and Phases (The Complete Albums 1973-1975)

The Chambers Brothers "Funky" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers

The Inclines "The Hippie"

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M