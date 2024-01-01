The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
Dec. 28, 2023, midnight
We'll hear music from your favorite films from Deodato and Billy Paul, spend time Standing in the Grits Line with Don Covay, and get Funky with The Chambers Brothers.
UpFront Soul #2024.01 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Lonnie Smith "Lean Meat" from Birth of the Cool Funk - Vintage Jams and Serious Grooves, Vol. 3
Mahalia Jackson "He Will Remember Me" from Mahalia Jackson In Concert Easter Sunday, 1967
The Dynamics "Move On Up" from Version Excursions
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool)" from Soul Drums (With Bonus Tracks)
Nina Simone "Go To Hell" from Silk & Soul
Don "Sugarcane" Harris "Liz Pineapple Wonderful" from Essential Blues Masters
Anthony Joseph "Swing Praxis" from The Rich Are Only Defeated When Running For Their Lives
Joy Harjo "Why Is Beauty?" from I Pray For My Enemies
Fela Kuti "My Lady Frustration" from The '69 Los Angeles Sessions
Don Covay "Standing in the Grits Line" from Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection]
The Cougars "Right On" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974
Jimmy Cliff "Aim & Ambition" on Island
Eddie Harris "1974 Blues" from Artist's Choice
Billy Paul "Mrs. Robinson" from Ebony Woman
Elephant's Memory "Jungle Gym at the Zoo" from Songs from Midnight Cowboy
Deodato "Also Sprach Zarathustra" from Live At Felt Forum - The 2001 Concert
Rob "Loose Up Yourself" from Afrobeat Airways, Vol. 2: Return Flight To Ghana 1974-1983
MALEEM MAHMOUD GHANIA w; PHAROAH SANDERS "Moussa Berkiyo / Koubaliy Beriah La'Foh" from The Trance of the Seven Colors
Shay Hazan "A Walk in Dir El -Assad"
Voices of East Harlem "Wanted Dead or Alive" from Voices of East Harlem
Groundhog (Joe Richardson) "Take it All Off"
Betty Davis "Bottom of the Barrel" from Is It Love or Desire
Blo "We Are Out Together" from Chapters and Phases (The Complete Albums 1973-1975)
The Chambers Brothers "Funky" from Time Has Come: The Best Of The Chambers Brothers
The Inclines "The Hippie"
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

