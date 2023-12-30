The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 28, 2023, midnight
Inside spins from the global albums that topped our chart each month in 2023. We wrap up the year with a calendar of the best beats from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Gaye Su Akyol - Sen Benim Magfaramsin

Acid Arab - Halim Guelil (feat. Cheb Halim)

Baaba Maal - Freak Out

Witch - Waile

Bokante - Bliss

Alpha Yaya Diallo - Doye Doye

Ritmo Machine - Red Bullet

Bombino - Darfuq

Eccodek - Second Bird Calling (King Infinity Remix)

Alpacas Collective - What Could I Do

Gangar - Slarkjen

Bixiga 70 - Malungu (feat. Simone Sou)



59:59

World Beat Canada Radio December 30 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 Dec. 26, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 