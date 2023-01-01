The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news, newscast, global perspective, Japan, Germany, France, Cuba, Israel Palestine
 Dan Roberts
Dec. 29, 2023
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr231229.mp3 (29:00)

From JAPAN- Japan is supplying the US with interceptor missiles, after a change in Japanese law allowing the export of weapons. The Taiwan army conducted its first small arms drill outside military bases. The prefecture of Okinawa is not following the central government plan to build a new US marine base to an offshore site.

From FRANCE- On the first of the year markets in France will no longer wrap fresh fruits and vegetables in single-use plastic. Israeli troop attacks in Gaza continue while the WHO says 25% of Gazans are starving.

From GERMANY- The UN Security Council adopted a resolution to boost aid distribution in Gaza after days of delays by the US- a former UN Rapporteur for Human Rights analyzes the watered down resolution, and points out the civilian death toll in Gaza is the highest per day since the Vietnam War. An interview with Samah Hadid from the Norwegian Refugee Council on why a ceasefire is crucial to allow food and supplies to be distributed. An interview with Dr. Margaret Harris from the WHO on the horrific health situation in Gaza.

From CUBA- The WHO denounced the Israeli bombing of refugee camps in Gaza. Israel continues to accuse the UN of bias against Israel, while the UN reports that more of their workers have been killed in the war than any prior war. Hamas urged a probe into summary executions carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

