Not just the best of the month, the best of the year that was 2023. Join us as we revisit the best of the best of contemporary Celtic, culled from our monthly charts. Ring in the new with the very best of the best of Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round (January)
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON (February)
The Go Set - Opportunities (March)
Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON (April)
Doolin' - LAmour Sorcier (May)
Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON (June)
Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster (July)
Firkiin - Santiana (August)
ROS - Ball de la Carxofa (September)
Genticorum - Persuadeur CANCON (October)
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON (November)