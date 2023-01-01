The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2023, midnight
Not just the best of the month, the best of the year that was 2023. Join us as we revisit the best of the best of contemporary Celtic, culled from our monthly charts. Ring in the new with the very best of the best of Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Scratch - Another Round (January)

The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON (February)

The Go Set - Opportunities (March)

Enter The Haggis - Swallowed By A Whale CANCON (April)

Doolin' - LAmour Sorcier (May)

Derina Harvey Band - Waves Of Home CANCON (June)

Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster (July)

Firkiin - Santiana (August)

ROS - Ball de la Carxofa (September)

Genticorum - Persuadeur CANCON (October)

La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON (November)

Gangar - Slarkjen (December)

Vishten - Expansion CANCON



58:41

Celt In A Twist 31 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:41 1 Dec. 27, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 