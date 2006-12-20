Primal Healing: Access the Incredible Power of Feelings to Improve you Health
The alleviation of human angst and emotional pain or distress is the goal of psychotherapy. Dr. Arthur Janov, together with his wife Dr. France Janov, believe the traditional, century-old method of talk therapy is not the answer. Together they direct the Primal Center in Venice, California, and Dr. Arthur Janov, who wrote, “The Primal Scream,” in the late 1960s, is the author of “Primal Healing: Access the Incredible Power of Feelings to Improve Your Health.” The Janovs assert that the best emotional healing is obtained by reaching back to the point of injury that formed an initial imprint of the pain, which often occurs in the womb or in early childhood. They believe that accessing these subconscious memories is necessary for improved physical and emotional health. We began our conversation with Dr. France Janov and Dr. Arthur Janov, recorded in mid-December 2006, from their home in Santa Monica, California, when I asked them to explain how initial imprints in a person’s life can be the cause of lifelong pain.
http://www.primaltherapy.com
Dr. Arthur Janov recommends, “Hostile Takeover: How big Money and Corruption Conquered Our Government and How We Can Take It Back,” by David Sirota.
