This week’s radio show falls on a 5th Friday — meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes, wherein we replay the best of the best from our storied past — and in fact we travel all the way back to the very beginning days of the Thunderbolt radio show in 2013 & 2014. Be prepared to be unprepared!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID / Intro Music: Liverpaw 00:00—01:24
The Ballad of Barrett Brown (Originally Aired 7–19-13) Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X) 01:22—11:48
Heartbreakers (Originally Aired 7-4-14) Music: Raviatic — Dread Zeppelin — Grand Funk Railroad — Danity Kane 11:48—26:42
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 26:42—27:12
Microsoft Word Exposed (Originally Aired 1–31-14) Music: James Brown 27:11—33:50
War & Circus (Originally Aired 4-4-14) Music: Mike Oldfield — Blüe Öyster Cült 33:50—40:55