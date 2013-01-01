The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2023, midnight
This week’s radio show falls on a 5th Friday — meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes, wherein we replay the best of the best from our storied past — and in fact we travel all the way back to the very beginning days of the Thunderbolt radio show in 2013 & 2014. Be prepared to be unprepared!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Intro
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:24

The Ballad of Barrett Brown (Originally Aired 7–19-13)
Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)
01:22—11:48

Heartbreakers (Originally Aired 7-4-14)
Music: Raviatic — Dread Zeppelin — Grand Funk Railroad — Danity Kane
11:48—26:42

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:42—27:12

Microsoft Word Exposed (Originally Aired 1–31-14)
Music: James Brown
27:11—33:50

War & Circus (Originally Aired 4-4-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Blüe Öyster Cült
33:50—40:55

———————————————————

Comedy Intro
40:55—41:42

Karzai Talk
by Harry Shearer
41:42—48:56

Day Old Whale
by Uncle Bonsai
48:55—52:43

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:43—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:03

I Want a Man
by Uncle Bonsai
0:00—2:00

Take My Body Home
by Uncle Bonsai
1:59—5:34

Credits
5:32—6:00

TBR 231229 - The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Dec. 28, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
TBR 231229 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Dec. 28, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 