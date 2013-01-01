TBR 231229 - The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes

Subtitle: The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 29, 2023, midnight

Summary: This week’s radio show falls on a 5th Friday — meaning it is time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes, wherein we replay the best of the best from our storied past — and in fact we travel all the way back to the very beginning days of the Thunderbolt radio show in 2013 & 2014. Be prepared to be unprepared!



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID / Intro

Music: Liverpaw

00:00—01:24



The Ballad of Barrett Brown (Originally Aired 7–19-13)

Music: Dread Zeppelin (2X)

01:22—11:48



Heartbreakers (Originally Aired 7-4-14)

Music: Raviatic — Dread Zeppelin — Grand Funk Railroad — Danity Kane

11:48—26:42



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:42—27:12



Microsoft Word Exposed (Originally Aired 1–31-14)

Music: James Brown

27:11—33:50



War & Circus (Originally Aired 4-4-14)

Music: Mike Oldfield — Blüe Öyster Cült

33:50—40:55



———————————————————



Comedy Intro

40:55—41:42



Karzai Talk

by Harry Shearer

41:42—48:56



Day Old Whale

by Uncle Bonsai

48:55—52:43



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:43—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:03



I Want a Man

by Uncle Bonsai

0:00—2:00



Take My Body Home

by Uncle Bonsai

1:59—5:34



Credits

5:32—6:00





