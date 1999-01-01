The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The REAL Problems With Portland
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 29, 2023, midnight
Sonic Café, that’s a 1999 remix of the great Genesis tune Carpet Crawlers. Hey welcome to the café, a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, ahem. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 370. This time the Sonic Café uncovers the real problems with Portland. Comedian Andrew Sleighter lives in Portlandia and he’s got the scoop. Our music mix is pulled from 35 years. We’ll spin John Doe, The Killers, Roger Waters, Cowboy Junkies, Modern English, St. Germain and more. Around the bottom of the hour listen for another Sonic Café mash-up. This time it’s Billie Cocaine, a mash of Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton. Pretty cool. Oh, and we’ll also bring you a Mosquito Coast moment in the second half of the show. Listen as father Allie Fox rants on about our wasteful, throw away, consumer culture. All that and more this time from that little café overlooking the breath taking Pacific coast, here’s the Fort Knox Five, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Carpet Crawlers (Re-Release)
Artist: Genesis
LP: The Hits
Yr: 1999
Song 2: The Big Score (Dropped Remix)
Artist: The Fort Knox Five
LP: Ursula 1000: Ursadelica
Yr: 2004
Song 3: Never Enough
Artist: John Doe
LP: Keeper
Yr: 2011
Song 4: Somebody Told Me
Artist: The Killers
LP: Direct Hits
Yr. 2004
Song 5: The REAL Problems With Portland
Artist: Andrew Sleighter
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2022
Song 6: Is This The Life We Really Want?
Artist: Roger Waters
LP: Is This The Life We Really Want?
Yr: 2017
Song 7: This World Dreams Of
Artist: Cowboy Junkies
LP: Early 21st Century Blues
Year: 2005
Song 8: Billie Cocaine
Artist: Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton
LP:
Yr:
Song 9: After the Snow
Artist: Modern English
LP: After The Snow
Yr: 1982
Song 10: Mosquito Coast Rant
Artist: Paul Theroux
LP: Mosquito Coast
Yr: 2023
Song 11: What You Think About
Artist: St. Germain
LP: Tourist
Yr: 2000
Song 12: Death Row
Artist: Bebe Rexha
LP: Better Mistakes
Yr: 2021
Song 13: Bone Machine
Artist: Pixies
LP: Surfer Rosa
Yr: 1988
Song 14: Ya Ya
Artist: John Lennon
LP: Walls And Bridges
Yr: 1974
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 29, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 