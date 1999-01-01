Sonic Café, that’s a 1999 remix of the great Genesis tune Carpet Crawlers. Hey welcome to the café, a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, ahem. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 370. This time the Sonic Café uncovers the real problems with Portland. Comedian Andrew Sleighter lives in Portlandia and he’s got the scoop. Our music mix is pulled from 35 years. We’ll spin John Doe, The Killers, Roger Waters, Cowboy Junkies, Modern English, St. Germain and more. Around the bottom of the hour listen for another Sonic Café mash-up. This time it’s Billie Cocaine, a mash of Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton. Pretty cool. Oh, and we’ll also bring you a Mosquito Coast moment in the second half of the show. Listen as father Allie Fox rants on about our wasteful, throw away, consumer culture. All that and more this time from that little café overlooking the breath taking Pacific coast, here’s the Fort Knox Five, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Carpet Crawlers (Re-Release) Artist: Genesis LP: The Hits Yr: 1999 Song 2: The Big Score (Dropped Remix) Artist: The Fort Knox Five LP: Ursula 1000: Ursadelica Yr: 2004 Song 3: Never Enough Artist: John Doe LP: Keeper Yr: 2011 Song 4: Somebody Told Me Artist: The Killers LP: Direct Hits Yr. 2004 Song 5: The REAL Problems With Portland Artist: Andrew Sleighter LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2022 Song 6: Is This The Life We Really Want? Artist: Roger Waters LP: Is This The Life We Really Want? Yr: 2017 Song 7: This World Dreams Of Artist: Cowboy Junkies LP: Early 21st Century Blues Year: 2005 Song 8: Billie Cocaine Artist: Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton LP: Yr: Song 9: After the Snow Artist: Modern English LP: After The Snow Yr: 1982 Song 10: Mosquito Coast Rant Artist: Paul Theroux LP: Mosquito Coast Yr: 2023 Song 11: What You Think About Artist: St. Germain LP: Tourist Yr: 2000 Song 12: Death Row Artist: Bebe Rexha LP: Better Mistakes Yr: 2021 Song 13: Bone Machine Artist: Pixies LP: Surfer Rosa Yr: 1988 Song 14: Ya Ya Artist: John Lennon LP: Walls And Bridges Yr: 1974
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
