Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Regular Show
Dec. 29, 2023, midnight
A show about critical thinking.
As we head into the US 2024 Presidential Election with the knowledge that America is now as polarized as it has been since the civil war and that this amount of polarization drastically impairs our democratic process, we revisit the organization Braver Angels, which was founded "to bring Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic." From his experience as head of marketing, digital, and communications strategy for Braver Angels, Ciaran O’Connor, discusses political depolarization, the work of Braver Angels and what people who use the variety of free services offered at: braverangels.org can experience and use to improve their conversations and help heal our democratic republic.

Election 2024 Preparation 2-Political Depolarization and the Work of Braver Angels-with guest Ciaran O'Connor Download Program Podcast
00:56:31 1 Dec. 29, 2023
