Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0E.00

Commentary on an Aspect from The Thanksgiving Eve ProLeftPodcast Episode, We Can Learn Something from It

With Clips from The Professional Left Podcast

Thanksgiving week, The Professional Left Podcast posted a unique episode unlike anything they’d done before. The episode included an introduction and a free form conversation between the two hosts discussing some fears one of the hosts had concerning the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Intimate and brutally (even blisteringly) honest; Driftglass who is often the more optimistic host, let his most pessimistic inner worries fly. Listening to his comments were difficult for me, as having grown up in a very red county in NY State, I had become increasingly frustrated and fatigued by the insane logic and ignorance of those I spoke to about politics; he only added to that frustration by dragging progressives into a conversation I thought nothing of. After giving this episode some though, I recorded this in response. As the title hints, the episode was recorded around Thanksgiving, my original intent being to release it during this Christmas holiday. While I do share his concerns, I am for the time being a bit more optimistic, though I don’t blame the voters for looking elsewhere for an alternative to the Democratic President, as you will hear shortly, while Biden has done some things well as president, his “big tent party” has screwed his agenda one to many times and that has resulted in a less than stellar view of that agenda. In today’s world, people are far too busy and burdened by debts they cannot pay, to understand Joe Mansion is a different type of Democrat than Joe Biden now is and that they are different from Nancy Pelosi (which I don’t believe they are that much different), yet everyone knows Pelosi is no Progressive, she’s a moderate. Those who do know the differences are tired of the games with their lives and their only weapon is their vote. Next year I will post some episodes (already recorded) exploding some apprehension over voting for Biden, till then, enjoy.





Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0E.01

A Continued Look at the ProLeftPodcast Thanksgiving Comment, This Time with Better News for the Weary

With Clips from The Humanist Report

I didn't intend to record a second part to the first episode, but upon relistening to the original episode from the Professional Left Podcast, inspiration spring forward from my heart. Hope is something Black Africans enslaved in this country, leaned on continuously to provide the strength we needed to elevate ourselves beyond the difficult circumstances we found our physical existence mired in. Hope, though mentioned in passing in Dr. King's speeches, was an important pillar in his philosophical arsenal. Without Hope, the Black African community during enslavement, would have been destroyed. This is what I draw upon for this episode. Please note, I skip around quite a bit in this episode (truthfully I thought about making this its own stand alone episode but it was inspired by the Pro Left Pod Episode so I left it attached to the first one). Generations is the backdrop for this episode, Old themes make a return for this episode, including the false assertion that we are an individualist society or that the voters blamed for looking elsewhere for answers to life's challenges in the 2024 election; before making an adjustment to a propaganda victory for the right wing – explaining why we need to call the Democratic Party that name and not the Democrat Party. After this adjustment I jump into the good stuff – some comments on generational differences in politics and why I am optimistic about this upcoming presidential election. The answer to why lays in people seeing the danger in front their eyes. Enjoy.