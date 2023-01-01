The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Dec. 31, 2023, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Karlos Piez, founding member of the B Side Players. Next year they will celebrating 30 years of bringing us the best Latin soul music from Chula Vista, California. They have been putting out the singles and and will be performing live at our “Indigenous Music Industry Night” Thursday, January 25th at the Whiskey Go Go. In Hollywood, California. Read all about Karlos and the B-Side Players on our site at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/b-side-players/

Enjoy music from B Side Players, Dan L'initie, Ozomatli, Toko Tasi, Carsen Gray, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Qacung, Airjazz, Aysanabee, Digging Roots, Logan Staats, One Way Sky, Garret T. Willie, Murray Porter, Crystal Shawanda, Low Budget Rock Star, Dustin Harder, Q052, Litefoot, Elastic Bond, Locos Por Juana, XAXO, Julian Taylor Band, Martha Redbone, Jamie Coon QVLN and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

