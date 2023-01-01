Notes: Artist - Title Year

Brother Blues & the Back Room Boys - Feather Weight Mama 1950

The Sensational Nightingales - Morning Train 1959

Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939

Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949

Smiley Lewis - I Hear You Knocking 1955

Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946

Sol Ho'opi'i - Farewell Blues 1926

Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951

Blue Moon Marquee - Come On Down 2022

Caterina Valente - Trent neuf de Fievre (Fever) 1959

The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934

Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948

The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954

Roy Orbison - Candy Man 1962

Laurel Aitken - Boogie In My Bones 1959

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Mathilda 1959

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Arkansas Traveler 1947

Ray Smith - So Young 1958

Earl Bostic - Bostic's Jump 1947