The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Dec. 31, 2023, midnight
It's our year-end Backbeat show this week where you'll hear some of the favourite records played over the past year, based on listener feedback. We've got The Sensational Nightingales, Sol Ho'opi'i (pictured), Caterina Valente, Blue Moon Marquee, Roy Orbison, Laurel Aitken and much more.
Artist - Title Year
Brother Blues & the Back Room Boys - Feather Weight Mama 1950
The Sensational Nightingales - Morning Train 1959
Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939
Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949
Smiley Lewis - I Hear You Knocking 1955
Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946
Sol Ho'opi'i - Farewell Blues 1926
Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951
Blue Moon Marquee - Come On Down 2022
Caterina Valente - Trent neuf de Fievre (Fever) 1959
The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934
Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948
The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954
Roy Orbison - Candy Man 1962
Laurel Aitken - Boogie In My Bones 1959
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Mathilda 1959
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Arkansas Traveler 1947
Ray Smith - So Young 1958
Earl Bostic - Bostic's Jump 1947

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 31, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 