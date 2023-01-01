It's our year-end Backbeat show this week where you'll hear some of the favourite records played over the past year, based on listener feedback. We've got The Sensational Nightingales, Sol Ho'opi'i (pictured), Caterina Valente, Blue Moon Marquee, Roy Orbison, Laurel Aitken and much more.
Artist - Title Year Brother Blues & the Back Room Boys - Feather Weight Mama 1950 The Sensational Nightingales - Morning Train 1959 Swift Jewel Cowboys - Fan It 1939 Louis Jordan - Cole Slaw 1949 Smiley Lewis - I Hear You Knocking 1955 Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys - Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946 Sol Ho'opi'i - Farewell Blues 1926 Kay Starr and Tennessee Ernie - Ocean Of Tears 1951 Blue Moon Marquee - Come On Down 2022 Caterina Valente - Trent neuf de Fievre (Fever) 1959 The Delmore Brothers - Blue Railroad Train 1934 Roy Lanham and his Gospel Quartet - We Will Know 1948 The Chosen Gospel Singers - Ananias 1954 Roy Orbison - Candy Man 1962 Laurel Aitken - Boogie In My Bones 1959 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Mathilda 1959 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Arkansas Traveler 1947 Ray Smith - So Young 1958 Earl Bostic - Bostic's Jump 1947