The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Jan. 1, 2024, midnight
Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2023, part 3 of a 3 part series: Top ten compilations and reissues, plus ten more honorable mentions
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Onipa Dasa Ni | Electric Hi-Life | BBE | 2023-1986
Mafika | South Africa | Don't Follow Me | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1990
Remi Kabaka | Nigeria-England UK | African Hustle | Son Of Africa | BBE | 2023-1976

Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Onye Ije | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978
ERIN Afrofunk | Italy | Macumba | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023
Ezra Collective | England UK | Lady | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023

Binky Griptite | USA | Lover Like Me | If You Ask Me To: Victor Axelrod Productions For Daptone Records | Daptone | 2023
La Sonora Del Caribe | Colombia | Gaita Colombiana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1962
Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Canto A Panamá | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973
Ary Lobo | Brazil | Evolução | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1960
Grupo Celeste | Perú | Perdí Un Flor | … El Fabuloso! | Discos Fantástico | 2023-1974

Ayizan | Haiti-USA | Dilijans | Dilijans | Comet | 2023-1984
Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Mrahba Baba Hamouda | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013
Los Pira​ñ​as Y Fantasma | Colombia | Huaino | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023

Paul Mwanga & Affeinta Jazz | Angola-RD Congo | Soneka Nkanda | The Soul Of Congo: Treasures Of The Ngoma Label | Planet Ilunga | 2023-1959
The Lulus Band | Kenya | Ni Unrajuhigirie | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-198x
Nairobi Matata Jazz | Kenya | Dada Mwajuma (La Pistola) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-198x

Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Dakan Sate, Korotoumi | Limited Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978

Download Program Podcast
01:59:58 1 Dec. 31, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 