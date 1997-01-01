Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Onipa Dasa Ni | Electric Hi-Life | BBE | 2023-1986

Mafika | South Africa | Don't Follow Me | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1990

Remi Kabaka | Nigeria-England UK | African Hustle | Son Of Africa | BBE | 2023-1976



Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Onye Ije | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978

ERIN Afrofunk | Italy | Macumba | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023

Ezra Collective | England UK | Lady | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023



Binky Griptite | USA | Lover Like Me | If You Ask Me To: Victor Axelrod Productions For Daptone Records | Daptone | 2023

La Sonora Del Caribe | Colombia | Gaita Colombiana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1962

Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Canto A Panamá | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973

Ary Lobo | Brazil | Evolução | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1960

Grupo Celeste | Perú | Perdí Un Flor | … El Fabuloso! | Discos Fantástico | 2023-1974



Ayizan | Haiti-USA | Dilijans | Dilijans | Comet | 2023-1984

Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Mrahba Baba Hamouda | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013

Los Pira​ñ​as Y Fantasma | Colombia | Huaino | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023



Paul Mwanga & Affeinta Jazz | Angola-RD Congo | Soneka Nkanda | The Soul Of Congo: Treasures Of The Ngoma Label | Planet Ilunga | 2023-1959

The Lulus Band | Kenya | Ni Unrajuhigirie | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-198x

Nairobi Matata Jazz | Kenya | Dada Mwajuma (La Pistola) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-198x



Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Dakan Sate, Korotoumi | Limited Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978