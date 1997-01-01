Global A Go-Go's favorite recordings of 2023, part 3 of a 3 part series: Top ten compilations and reissues, plus ten more honorable mentions
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Jewel Ackah | Ghana | Onipa Dasa Ni | Electric Hi-Life | BBE | 2023-1986 Mafika | South Africa | Don't Follow Me | Yebo! Rare Mzansi Party Beats From Apartheid's Dying Years | BBE | 2023-1990 Remi Kabaka | Nigeria-England UK | African Hustle | Son Of Africa | BBE | 2023-1976
Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Onye Ije | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978 ERIN Afrofunk | Italy | Macumba | Mukambo Presents Global Afrobeat Movement Vol. 4 | NYP | 2023 Ezra Collective | England UK | Lady | Straight From The Decks Vol. 3 | Heavenly Sweetness | 2023
Binky Griptite | USA | Lover Like Me | If You Ask Me To: Victor Axelrod Productions For Daptone Records | Daptone | 2023 La Sonora Del Caribe | Colombia | Gaita Colombiana | Cumbia Cumbia Cumbia!!! Vol. 1 | Vampisoul | 2023-1962 Fruko Y Sus Tesos | Colombia | Canto A Panamá | Fruko Power, Vol. 1: Rarities & Deep Album Cuts 1970-1974 | Vampisoul | 2023-1973 Ary Lobo | Brazil | Evolução | 1958-1966 (Limited Dance Edition No. 19) | Analog Africa | 2023-1960 Grupo Celeste | Perú | Perdí Un Flor | … El Fabuloso! | Discos Fantástico | 2023-1974
Ayizan | Haiti-USA | Dilijans | Dilijans | Comet | 2023-1984 Maalem Mahmoud Gania | Morocco | Mrahba Baba Hamouda | Colours Of The Night | Hive Mind | 2023-2013 Los Pirañas Y Fantasma | Colombia | Huaino | Colombian Musical Powerhouses Vol. 4 | Alianza de Sellos Independientes de Colombia | 2023
Paul Mwanga & Affeinta Jazz | Angola-RD Congo | Soneka Nkanda | The Soul Of Congo: Treasures Of The Ngoma Label | Planet Ilunga | 2023-1959 The Lulus Band | Kenya | Ni Unrajuhigirie | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sounds | 2023-198x Nairobi Matata Jazz | Kenya | Dada Mwajuma (La Pistola) | Piconema: East African Hits On The Colombian Coast | Rocafort | 2023-198x
Léon Keïta | Guinée Conakry-Mali | Dakan Sate, Korotoumi | Limited Dance Edition No. 16 | Analog Africa | 2023-1978