Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 01-01-24
Weekly Program
Karl Stevanovic, David Koch, Scott Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Penny Wong, Michael Kirby, Lyle Shelton, Jo Ball, Tiernan Brady, Alex Greenwich, Bill Shorten, Magda Szubanski, Ian Thorpe, Tanya Plibersek, Sarah Hanson-Young, George Brandis, Dean Smith.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Jan. 2, 2024, midnight
AUSTRALIA’s first gay and lesbian legally married couples are celebrating their fifth anniversaries in January 2024. Of course, the march down the politically-fraught aisle was long and hard. The conservative agenda of Prime Minister John Howard’s Liberal Party saw making the civil institution explicitly heterosexual as a priority, and passed an amendment to the Marriage Act in 2004. Over the next thirteen years, 22 attempts to overturn that law in Parliament failed, while public support for marriage equality grew. Still, the administration of then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull opted for a non-compulsory, non-binding mail-in postal vote on the issue. The turning point came in August of 2017. That’s when “This Way Out” SYDNEY correspondent BARRY McKAY picks up the story.
[“NewsWrap” returns next week.]
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. Archival correspondents: Barry McKay; Michele Yeater & Michael LeBeau. Additional material: Clover Moore. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Ron Rifkin, The Carpenters, Elvis Presley, Macklemore with Mary Lambert, The Rutles, ABBA, John Paul Young, Jade Leonard featuring Dolly Diamond & Luke Gallagher, The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Choir.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
