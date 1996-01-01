The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Bonne Année
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Jan. 2, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Joilino Kiezowa
Soukous Bouger
Assisté de Carlito & Nyboma – Kiezowa Jolino Chante Àbas la Violence
Jolino Kiezowa – 1990

3) Grand Kalle
Mokili Zala ata Juste
Le Grand Kalle: his Life, his Music
Sterns Music - 2013

4) Leon Bukasa, Albino Kalombo
Bonne Année
The Soul of Congo – Treasures of the Ngoma Label (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga - 2023

5) Rock A Mambo
Bonne Année
African Retro Vol. 5 : Rock A Mambo
EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1977

6) Orchestre Novelty
Tosepela Bonne Année
Ngoma 22
Ngoma - 1960

7) Empire Bakuba
Mpitisha Bonne Année
Verckys Présent L’Empire Bakuba (feat. Pepe Kalle & Emauro)
Editions Veve International - 1982

8) Ditoms. Orchestre Mabatalai
Tossepela Bonne Année
Tossepela – Volume 3
Zaire Promotion 2000.- 1980s

9) Papa Wemba
La Vie est Belle
La Vie est Belle
Sterns Africa – 1989

10) Diblo Dibala
C’est l’Heure de Bouger
My Love (Soukous)
Ascot Music – 1996

11) B3 Mapapou
Party (Fiesta) *
Samedi…ça me dit
Sonodisc – 1996

12) Gode Audrigue
To Yambana
Carrefour
Paclof Didi Express – 1988

13) Le Grand Philo Kola
Bonne Année
Bonne Année
Apollo Music – ?

14) Loubassou Denis
Balai Magique
La Cloche
Moradisc Production – 1980s

15) Zaiko Langa-Langa
Bongo Bouger
L’Afrique Danse
African – 1978

16) Extra Musica Nouvel Horizon
Leva
Conduite à Tenir
Universal Muaic Africa – 2023

17) Lokassa ya M’Bongo, African All Stars & Sam Mangwana
Bonne Année
Lokassa ya M’Bongo
Atar Musique – 1983

*=by request

01:59:50 1 Dec. 31, 2023
