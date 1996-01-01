Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Joilino Kiezowa

Soukous Bouger

Assisté de Carlito & Nyboma – Kiezowa Jolino Chante Àbas la Violence

Jolino Kiezowa – 1990



3) Grand Kalle

Mokili Zala ata Juste

Le Grand Kalle: his Life, his Music

Sterns Music - 2013



4) Leon Bukasa, Albino Kalombo

Bonne Année

The Soul of Congo – Treasures of the Ngoma Label (1948-1963)

Planet Ilunga - 2023



5) Rock A Mambo

Bonne Année

African Retro Vol. 5 : Rock A Mambo

EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1977



6) Orchestre Novelty

Tosepela Bonne Année

Ngoma 22

Ngoma - 1960



7) Empire Bakuba

Mpitisha Bonne Année

Verckys Présent L’Empire Bakuba (feat. Pepe Kalle & Emauro)

Editions Veve International - 1982



8) Ditoms. Orchestre Mabatalai

Tossepela Bonne Année

Tossepela – Volume 3

Zaire Promotion 2000.- 1980s



9) Papa Wemba

La Vie est Belle

La Vie est Belle

Sterns Africa – 1989



10) Diblo Dibala

C’est l’Heure de Bouger

My Love (Soukous)

Ascot Music – 1996



11) B3 Mapapou

Party (Fiesta) *

Samedi…ça me dit

Sonodisc – 1996



12) Gode Audrigue

To Yambana

Carrefour

Paclof Didi Express – 1988



13) Le Grand Philo Kola

Bonne Année

Bonne Année

Apollo Music – ?



14) Loubassou Denis

Balai Magique

La Cloche

Moradisc Production – 1980s



15) Zaiko Langa-Langa

Bongo Bouger

L’Afrique Danse

African – 1978



16) Extra Musica Nouvel Horizon

Leva

Conduite à Tenir

Universal Muaic Africa – 2023



17) Lokassa ya M’Bongo, African All Stars & Sam Mangwana

Bonne Année

Lokassa ya M’Bongo

Atar Musique – 1983



*=by request