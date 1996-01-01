The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: December 31, 2023
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Bonne Année
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Jan. 2, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Joilino Kiezowa
Soukous Bouger
Assisté de Carlito & Nyboma – Kiezowa Jolino Chante Àbas la Violence
Jolino Kiezowa – 1990
3) Grand Kalle
Mokili Zala ata Juste
Le Grand Kalle: his Life, his Music
Sterns Music - 2013
4) Leon Bukasa, Albino Kalombo
Bonne Année
The Soul of Congo – Treasures of the Ngoma Label (1948-1963)
Planet Ilunga - 2023
5) Rock A Mambo
Bonne Année
African Retro Vol. 5 : Rock A Mambo
EMI/Pathe Marconi - 1977
6) Orchestre Novelty
Tosepela Bonne Année
Ngoma 22
Ngoma - 1960
7) Empire Bakuba
Mpitisha Bonne Année
Verckys Présent L’Empire Bakuba (feat. Pepe Kalle & Emauro)
Editions Veve International - 1982
8) Ditoms. Orchestre Mabatalai
Tossepela Bonne Année
Tossepela – Volume 3
Zaire Promotion 2000.- 1980s
9) Papa Wemba
La Vie est Belle
La Vie est Belle
Sterns Africa – 1989
10) Diblo Dibala
C’est l’Heure de Bouger
My Love (Soukous)
Ascot Music – 1996
11) B3 Mapapou
Party (Fiesta) *
Samedi…ça me dit
Sonodisc – 1996
12) Gode Audrigue
To Yambana
Carrefour
Paclof Didi Express – 1988
13) Le Grand Philo Kola
Bonne Année
Bonne Année
Apollo Music – ?
14) Loubassou Denis
Balai Magique
La Cloche
Moradisc Production – 1980s
15) Zaiko Langa-Langa
Bongo Bouger
L’Afrique Danse
African – 1978
16) Extra Musica Nouvel Horizon
Leva
Conduite à Tenir
Universal Muaic Africa – 2023
17) Lokassa ya M’Bongo, African All Stars & Sam Mangwana
Bonne Année
Lokassa ya M’Bongo
Atar Musique – 1983
*=by request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:50
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Dec. 31, 2023
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:50
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
3
