Summary: Our world. It's weird and wonderful. We share a bit of both for your ears each week. French Moroccan phenom, Bab L'Bluz will be dropping their 2nd album shortly. We tease you with a debut. You'll meet Go.Soul.Map. (that's Sicilian producer Salvo 'Dub' Bruno). New music from Quebec City's Boogat, Naked Family and the venomous poetry of Johnny Lydon as a lounge chillout from Nouvelle Vague (that's pretty weird). Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada!