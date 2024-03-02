The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 29, 2024, midnight
Our world. It's weird and wonderful. We share a bit of both for your ears each week. French Moroccan phenom, Bab L'Bluz will be dropping their 2nd album shortly. We tease you with a debut. You'll meet Go.Soul.Map. (that's Sicilian producer Salvo 'Dub' Bruno). New music from Quebec City's Boogat, Naked Family and the venomous poetry of Johnny Lydon as a lounge chillout from Nouvelle Vague (that's pretty weird). Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bab L'Bluz - Imazighen
Go.Soul.Map - Walkin' A Dream
Astrocolor - Mile High CANCON
Boogat - Matar El Ego CANCON
African Head Charge - Microdosing
La Torre - Amor y Miel (Gazzi Remix)
Nouvelle Vague - This is Not A Love Song
Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemin
Club d'Elf - Aisha Kandisha
Dobet Gnahore - Gni
Naked Family - Leda
Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale - Slither
Demetrio - Escabrabajo

59:49

World Beat Canada Radio March 2 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:49 1 Feb. 29, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 16 Download File...
 