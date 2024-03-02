Our world. It's weird and wonderful. We share a bit of both for your ears each week. French Moroccan phenom, Bab L'Bluz will be dropping their 2nd album shortly. We tease you with a debut. You'll meet Go.Soul.Map. (that's Sicilian producer Salvo 'Dub' Bruno). New music from Quebec City's Boogat, Naked Family and the venomous poetry of Johnny Lydon as a lounge chillout from Nouvelle Vague (that's pretty weird). Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Bab L'Bluz - Imazighen Go.Soul.Map - Walkin' A Dream Astrocolor - Mile High CANCON Boogat - Matar El Ego CANCON African Head Charge - Microdosing La Torre - Amor y Miel (Gazzi Remix) Nouvelle Vague - This is Not A Love Song Lalalar - Hem Evimsin Hem Cehennemin Club d'Elf - Aisha Kandisha Dobet Gnahore - Gni Naked Family - Leda Anoushka Shankar & Karsh Kale - Slither Demetrio - Escabrabajo