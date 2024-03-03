The Good, The Plaid and The Ugly. Edgy Celtic from Kilmaine Saints, Celtic Thunder and The Mahones, Celtic finery from tunesmiths like Flook and Jocelyn Pettit. Even some Nashville Celtic from Steve Dawson and The Sternwheelers. Get your Celt on with Celt In A Twist!
Kilmaine Saints - Painting Paradise Square Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98 Jocelyn Pettit - Winding Roots 2:57 CANCON The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON Flook - Sharig/The Pipers Of Roguery/The Huntsman Hackensaw Boys - Oval Room Shooglenifty - Brutus The Sternwheelers - Lily Of The West Steve Dawson - Lucky Hand CANCON Kate Rusby - Friday I'm In Love Celtic Thunder - Raggle Taggle Gypsy Stramash - The Walking Song The Young Folk - England (3:58) Searson - Da Tunes CANCON