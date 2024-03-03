The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 29, 2024, midnight
The Good, The Plaid and The Ugly. Edgy Celtic from Kilmaine Saints, Celtic Thunder and The Mahones, Celtic finery from tunesmiths like Flook and Jocelyn Pettit. Even some Nashville Celtic from Steve Dawson and The Sternwheelers. Get your Celt on with Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communicattions
Kilmaine Saints - Painting Paradise Square
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98
Jocelyn Pettit - Winding Roots 2:57 CANCON
The Mahones - She Comes For Love CANCON
Flook - Sharig/The Pipers Of Roguery/The Huntsman
Hackensaw Boys - Oval Room
Shooglenifty - Brutus
The Sternwheelers - Lily Of The West
Steve Dawson - Lucky Hand CANCON
Kate Rusby - Friday I'm In Love
Celtic Thunder - Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Stramash - The Walking Song
The Young Folk - England (3:58)
Searson - Da Tunes CANCON

58:54

Vancouver, BC, Canada
