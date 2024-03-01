Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240301.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Japan, the former Soviet Union, China, India, and the US have now successfully landed craft on the moon. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr wants to rewrite parts of the Philippine constitution, to ease restrictions on foreign investors and extend his rule. Russian president Putin warned the West that further involvement in Ukraine, as suggested by French President Macron, could trigger a global nuclear war.



From FRANCE- Press reviews on President Macron's suggestion that the western troops might enter Ukraine to battle with Russia. Press reviews on Sweden ending two centuries of military neutrality by joining NATO. 100 schools in southern France are experimentally requiring school uniforms. The French Senate voted to enshrine the freedom to abortion into their constitution. There are 3000 wildfires raging in northern Brazil, a fourfold increase from last year.



From GERMANY- The European Parliament has passed a bill requiring each country to restore 20% of land and seas to natural conditions by 2030. Macron's threat of possible ground troop placement in Ukraine resulted in most European and NATO leaders strongly disapproving the notion. The death toll in Palestine has now topped 30,000 people, and more than 100 people were killed and 700 injured Thursday while waiting for humanitarian aid to be delivered in Gaza City after Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on the crowds.



From CUBA- Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government submitted their resignations on Monday, amid pressure to reform due to the escalation of violence and new settler development. Israel targeted eastern Lebanon for the first time since October. Human Rights Monitor says Israel has been killing Palestinian civilians who were following Israeli evacuation plans.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The main problem in any democracy is that crowd-pleasers are generally brainless swine who can go out on a stage and whup their supporters into an orgiastic frenzy, then go back to the office and sell every one of the poor bastards down the tube for a nickel a piece."

-Hunter S Thompson



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net