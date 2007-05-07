This program was originally broadcast May 7, 2007.
The consequences of growing genetically modified alfalfa were deteremined by the United States District Court in San Francisco, California to be so uncertain and so potentially dangerous that they were outlawed nation-wide in litigation brought by the Center for Food Safety based in San Francisco. In this edition of Radio Curious we visit with Attorney Kevin Zelig Golden, who, along with others from the Center for Food Safety, litigated this landmark case which banned the planting of genetically modified alfalfa as of May 3, 2007.
The book that Kevin Z. Golden recommends is “Omnivore’s Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals,” by Michael Pollan.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
Golden, Kevin Z. — "Lawsuit to Ban Genetically Modified Alfalfa"