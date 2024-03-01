The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Horror Stories From The Gym
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 1, 2024, midnight
Sonic café, from Iceland, that’s Mugison from their 2008 Mugiboogie release there to get us swinging into another episode. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 378. This time Sonic Café brings you Horror Stories From the Gym. We’ve all had ‘em, making resolutions, staying motivated, starting only to stop again, stuff like that. Well comedian Bryan Kellen has had a lot more of those stories than most of us, and he’s here to share his fitness journey with us. All that is wrapped into a music mix pulled from the last 55 years. Listen for the Wombats, 2020 music from Sir Paul McCartney The Black Keys, Todd Rundgren off his great White Knight album, Radiohead from 1997, Bubble Puppy from 1968, Phil Collins and Genesis and many more. We’ll even break out the mirror ball after the bottom of the to bring classic disco, we’ll spin KC & the Sunshine Band. Listen for Get Down Tonight. All that and more straight ahead as the Sonic Café gets fit and learns how to swing, from 2023 here’s Greta Van Fleet, this is Meeting the Master, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: To The Bone
Artist: Mugison
LP: Mugiboogie
Yr: 2008
Song 2: Meeting the Master
Artist: Greta Van Fleet
LP: Starcatcher
Yr: 2023
Song 3: Out Of My Head
Artist: The Wombats
LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
Yr: 2018
Song 4: Horror Stories From The Gym.
Artist: Bryan Kellen
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2022
Song 5: Find My Way
Artist: Paul McCartney
LP: McCartney III
Yr: 2020
Song 6: Everlasting Light
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition]
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Fiction
Artist: Todd Rundgren
LP: White Knight
Year: 2017
Song 8: Electioneering
Artist: Radiohead
LP: OK Computer
Yr: 1997
Song 9: Hot Smoke & Sassafras
Artist: Bubble Puppy
LP: A Gathering of Promises
Yr: 1968
Song 10: Get Down Tonight
Artist: K.C. & The Sunshine Band
LP: Jock Jams 2
Yr: 1975
Song 11: Land of Confusion
Artist: Genesis
LP: Invisible Touch
Yr: 1986
Song 12: Vertigo
Artist: Alice Merton
LP: S.I.D.E.S.
Yr: 2022
Song 13: You Are What You Is
Artist: Frank Zappa
LP: You Are What You Is
Yr: 1981
Song 14: Happiness
Artist: Adrian Belew
LP: Side Two
Yr: 2005
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

