Sonic café, from Iceland, that’s Mugison from their 2008 Mugiboogie release there to get us swinging into another episode. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 378. This time Sonic Café brings you Horror Stories From the Gym. We’ve all had ‘em, making resolutions, staying motivated, starting only to stop again, stuff like that. Well comedian Bryan Kellen has had a lot more of those stories than most of us, and he’s here to share his fitness journey with us. All that is wrapped into a music mix pulled from the last 55 years. Listen for the Wombats, 2020 music from Sir Paul McCartney The Black Keys, Todd Rundgren off his great White Knight album, Radiohead from 1997, Bubble Puppy from 1968, Phil Collins and Genesis and many more. We’ll even break out the mirror ball after the bottom of the to bring classic disco, we’ll spin KC & the Sunshine Band. Listen for Get Down Tonight. All that and more straight ahead as the Sonic Café gets fit and learns how to swing, from 2023 here’s Greta Van Fleet, this is Meeting the Master, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: To The Bone Artist: Mugison LP: Mugiboogie Yr: 2008 Song 2: Meeting the Master Artist: Greta Van Fleet LP: Starcatcher Yr: 2023 Song 3: Out Of My Head Artist: The Wombats LP: Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life Yr: 2018 Song 4: Horror Stories From The Gym. Artist: Bryan Kellen LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2022 Song 5: Find My Way Artist: Paul McCartney LP: McCartney III Yr: 2020 Song 6: Everlasting Light Artist: The Black Keys LP: Brothers [Deluxe Remastered Anniversary Edition] Yr: 2021 Song 7: Fiction Artist: Todd Rundgren LP: White Knight Year: 2017 Song 8: Electioneering Artist: Radiohead LP: OK Computer Yr: 1997 Song 9: Hot Smoke & Sassafras Artist: Bubble Puppy LP: A Gathering of Promises Yr: 1968 Song 10: Get Down Tonight Artist: K.C. & The Sunshine Band LP: Jock Jams 2 Yr: 1975 Song 11: Land of Confusion Artist: Genesis LP: Invisible Touch Yr: 1986 Song 12: Vertigo Artist: Alice Merton LP: S.I.D.E.S. Yr: 2022 Song 13: You Are What You Is Artist: Frank Zappa LP: You Are What You Is Yr: 1981 Song 14: Happiness Artist: Adrian Belew LP: Side Two Yr: 2005
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
