Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Brainy Conjectures*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
March 1, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive radio show first indulges in some childhood memories, and then we engage in some brainy conjectures concerning recent research into brains, amongst other things. (You will need your brain to listen to the Thunderbolt, so take care of it.)
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired at various times in 2014

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:20

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:19—02:10

Black Blades (Originally Aired on July 18, 2014)
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült — Black Sabbath
02:10—11:17

Amazon Over America (Originally Aired on September 5, 2014)
Music: Amadeus Mozart — Dark Side — John Williams
11:16—15:24

Dishonourable Honour (Originally Aired on July 18, 2014)
Music: Amadeus Mozart — Mike Oldfield — Jethro Tull
15:23—27:07

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:07—27:37

Intro
27:36-28:16

Bounty Hunters (Originally Aired on September 5, 2014)
Music: Molly Hatchet
28:16—31:28

Brainy Conjectures (Originally Aired on August 1, 2014)
Music: Quincy Jones — Mike Oldfield (3X)
31:27—44:06

———————————————————

Music Intro
44:06—44:39

Radio Works Fine
by Chase Matthew
44:37—48:36

small
by sandman
48:34—52:09

New Radio
by Bikini Kill with Joan Jett
52:01—53:35

Credits
53:30—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:18

I Like Giants
by Kimya Dawson
0:18—2:57

White Boy
by Bikini Kill
2:50—5:16

Credits
5:12—6:00

TBR 240301 - Brainy Conjectures* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Feb. 29, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
TBR 240301 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Feb. 29, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
 