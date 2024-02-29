'Do I respect the Prime Minister? I despise the Prime Minister', George Galloway storms back into UK politics

Subtitle: Serving US Air Force officer Aaron Bushnell dies after setting himself on fire protesting outside the Washington DC Israeli embassy against US aided genocide in Gaza

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators:

Contributor: Bristol Broadband Co-operative Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 1, 2024, midnight

Summary:

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/02/29/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-179/

Credits:

Notes: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 20min show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Whitney Webb Gaza as Israeli LIHOP Coming False Flag Cyberattacks, The Truth About Information Control, Syriana Analysis - 01:15:00

#3 - No Farmers No Food Cardiff Bay protest 3-4k Wed28Feb24 - 01:15:00

#4 - John Gideon Hartnett Perth on Cancer causes, cures, the cancer industry and King Charles - 00:40:00

#5 - Tony Gosling Accelerationism Armageddonism talk Project Libertas Stroud 27Feb24 - 01:45:00



