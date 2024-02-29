The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Serving US Air Force officer Aaron Bushnell dies after setting himself on fire protesting outside the Washington DC Israeli embassy against US aided genocide in Gaza
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
March 1, 2024, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/02/29/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-179/
INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 20min show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - Whitney Webb Gaza as Israeli LIHOP Coming False Flag Cyberattacks, The Truth About Information Control, Syriana Analysis - 01:15:00
#3 - No Farmers No Food Cardiff Bay protest 3-4k Wed28Feb24 - 01:15:00
#4 - John Gideon Hartnett Perth on Cancer causes, cures, the cancer industry and King Charles - 00:40:00
#5 - Tony Gosling Accelerationism Armageddonism talk Project Libertas Stroud 27Feb24 - 01:45:00

