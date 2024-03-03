Summary:



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K. On This show we welcome from Kingcome Inlet, British Columbia, Garrett T. Willie. Singer, Songwriter, he has just released his debut album entitled “Same Pain,” new Indigenous rock, from north of the border. He is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about him at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-sho…t-willie



Garrett T. Willie, Technicolor Fabrics, Murray Porter, Tito & Tarantula, Crystal Shawanda, Soda Stereo, Hataalii, QVLN, Adrian Sutherland, One Way Sky, Jota Quest, Morgen Toney, Arvel Bird, Annie Humphrey, Rhonda Head, Carsen Gray, Marx Cassity, Burnstick, B Side Players, Los Moonlights, Link Wray, The Deeds, Graeme Jonez, Romeo Void and much much more.



