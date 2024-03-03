Another nice pile of records to go through this week, including the flip sides of some great Atlantic records by Ruth Brown and LaVerne Baker, Clyde McPhatter shows he can rock with the best (actually better than most), David Vest gives us some rolling boogie woogie, we'll hear a Cajun record that may have a connection to Beyonce, Diana Ross's favourite gospel group, The Meditation Singers (pictured) and a hidden gem from Danny Cobb. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Ruth Brown - I'm Getting Right 1956 David Vest, with Paul James & Teddy Leonard - Boogie Woogie Baby 2012 Lonnie Johnson & Eddie Lang - Guitar Blues 1929 Louis Innis With The String Dusters - Better Back Up Mama 1949 Elmore James - Goodbye Baby 1955 The Dominoes - That's What You're Doing to Me 1952 The Meditation Singers - Promise To Meet Me There 1954 Red Prysock - Crying My Heart Out 1952 The Christland Singers - Sell Out To The Master 1956 The Boswell Sisters - Minnie The Moocher's Wedding Day 1932 Jimmie Rodgers - Jimmie's Mean Mama Blues 1930 August Broussard & The Calcasieu Ramblers - Broussard Two Step Benny Spellman - Fortune Teller 1962 Danny Cobb - My Isabella 1955 Jesse Belvin - My Love Comes Tumbling Down 1952 Mac Curtis - Little Miss Linda 1958 LaVern Baker - How Can You Leave A Man Like This 1953 Lefty Frizzell - Forever (And Always) 1952 Lazy Lester - I Hear You Knockin' 1960 Todd Rhodes - Anitra's Jump 1947