Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
March 3, 2024, midnight
Another nice pile of records to go through this week, including the flip sides of some great Atlantic records by Ruth Brown and LaVerne Baker, Clyde McPhatter shows he can rock with the best (actually better than most), David Vest gives us some rolling boogie woogie, we'll hear a Cajun record that may have a connection to Beyonce, Diana Ross's favourite gospel group, The Meditation Singers (pictured) and a hidden gem from Danny Cobb.
Artist - Title Year
Ruth Brown - I'm Getting Right 1956
David Vest, with Paul James & Teddy Leonard - Boogie Woogie Baby 2012
Lonnie Johnson & Eddie Lang - Guitar Blues 1929
Louis Innis With The String Dusters - Better Back Up Mama 1949
Elmore James - Goodbye Baby 1955
The Dominoes - That's What You're Doing to Me 1952
The Meditation Singers - Promise To Meet Me There 1954
Red Prysock - Crying My Heart Out 1952
The Christland Singers - Sell Out To The Master 1956
The Boswell Sisters - Minnie The Moocher's Wedding Day 1932
Jimmie Rodgers - Jimmie's Mean Mama Blues 1930
August Broussard & The Calcasieu Ramblers - Broussard Two Step
Benny Spellman - Fortune Teller 1962
Danny Cobb - My Isabella 1955
Jesse Belvin - My Love Comes Tumbling Down 1952
Mac Curtis - Little Miss Linda 1958
LaVern Baker - How Can You Leave A Man Like This 1953
Lefty Frizzell - Forever (And Always) 1952
Lazy Lester - I Hear You Knockin' 1960
Todd Rhodes - Anitra's Jump 1947

