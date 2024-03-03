Episode 177 March 3, 2024 Vintage music, old and new, to put a smile on your face

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 3, 2024, midnight

Summary: Another nice pile of records to go through this week, including the flip sides of some great Atlantic records by Ruth Brown and LaVerne Baker, Clyde McPhatter shows he can rock with the best (actually better than most), David Vest gives us some rolling boogie woogie, we'll hear a Cajun record that may have a connection to Beyonce, Diana Ross's favourite gospel group, The Meditation Singers (pictured) and a hidden gem from Danny Cobb.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Ruth Brown - I'm Getting Right 1956

David Vest, with Paul James & Teddy Leonard - Boogie Woogie Baby 2012

Lonnie Johnson & Eddie Lang - Guitar Blues 1929

Louis Innis With The String Dusters - Better Back Up Mama 1949

Elmore James - Goodbye Baby 1955

The Dominoes - That's What You're Doing to Me 1952

The Meditation Singers - Promise To Meet Me There 1954

Red Prysock - Crying My Heart Out 1952

The Christland Singers - Sell Out To The Master 1956

The Boswell Sisters - Minnie The Moocher's Wedding Day 1932

Jimmie Rodgers - Jimmie's Mean Mama Blues 1930

August Broussard & The Calcasieu Ramblers - Broussard Two Step

Benny Spellman - Fortune Teller 1962

Danny Cobb - My Isabella 1955

Jesse Belvin - My Love Comes Tumbling Down 1952

Mac Curtis - Little Miss Linda 1958

LaVern Baker - How Can You Leave A Man Like This 1953

Lefty Frizzell - Forever (And Always) 1952

Lazy Lester - I Hear You Knockin' 1960

Todd Rhodes - Anitra's Jump 1947



