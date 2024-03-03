Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.02. Understanding the Fall of the International Liberal Order i.e. The United Nations by the Signs of Degeneration

With Clips from ABC News, Noah Zerbe, Democracy Now!, TLDR News, Beau of the Fifth Column, Activist News Network & Secular Talk

The heaviest episode I have ever produced. Watching the United States stand alone in vetoing the immediate call for a ceasefire in Gaza started my mind up. Listening to the pleas by other countries while reading the disappointed statements by diplomats from within those countries, revealed something that haunted me for days before I recorded this episode. People were fed up with the security council, they were fed up with the in action and noticeably Eurocentric (Western-centric, U.S-centric) policies that had prevented the world from not only addressing the tragedy in Palestine but also problems with inequality, problems with climate change, problems with human trafficking and much more. Rumbling began to rise to the surface of discontent within the body underneath the security council and cracks began to show in the liberal order the U.N was a primary instrument of. Sure, if truth is to be told, the liberal orders had formed significant cracks during the Cold War years, but the third world used its tiny might to repair it constantly, infusing it with new blood every time Europe and its imperial spawns, did something which jeopardized its longevity. Well, the third world is no longer accepting that responsibility seeing how they are the frontlines for the impacts of Climate Change, War on Terrorism proxy wars and actions, and still bare the unhealed scares from the international political activities from those Cold War games, which saw former colonial subjects terrorized by regimes put into power to continue former imperial relationships. People remember the results from those actions and how the liberal order refused to hold to account those Westerners who took part in those activities, thus there is little motivation to uphold an order that disrespects human rights while claiming to uphold them. This is the backdrop for today’s episode. Prepare yourself, it truly is the heaviest episode I’ve ever produced.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.




