Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.26.00. Immigration, the Contradictory belief held by so many WEAPs, #Immigration, #EllisIsland, #ClimateChange

With Clips from Dixon White, Crash Course, Mr. Burnett's Social Studies Classes, ABA Immigration, CNBC Television, CBS News, KHOU 11, KTLA 5, Reuters, Txcomptroller & KXAN



So this is another episode I recorded for 2023 but didn’t have time to release it. Obviously you can tell by the title, this episode surrounds immigration. Allowing the focus of the episode to develop slowly; I sought to explain to the listener a few topics which would help them understand immigration as an outlet for Capital exploitation. Beginning with a topic seldom mentioned in historical context, that being the role of the Negro in regulating domestic wages; I use this as a springboard to discuss the hypocrisy of the White Working classes obsession with stopping the illegals from taking their jobs, a hypocrisy which resulted in that class attacking the non-white instead of attacking those who benefitted from putting them into the positions they found themselves in – namely the bosses and operators of the businesses. Here is the central pillar to this entire immigration controversy; Capitalists like immigration because the desperation of the immigrants encourages them to take jobs at a much lower pay rate than the domestic workers who would otherwise populate the job. These domestic workers, in the United States they are white (the phrase Working Class omits this fact, though arguments including the phrase are targeted at a white audience), do not find fault with the managers and bosses who use the immigrants as economic pawns, instead they act as if they are subjects of the Kings and Princes of the Industry they work in, attacking the “outsiders” as if they were invaders on their lordships lands. I know this is an odd way to explain this contradiction, but the history of Capitalism invites this interpretation; a long time ago (about 120-150 years ago) people who had complete command of their business sector were literally called Titans (Gods) or Lords or in rare cases Kings, likening their wealth and prestige to that gathered by their feudal counterparts in a bygone era. If the descriptive were apt and applied throughout the entire business enterprise; the domestic workers would be their subjects (but you already knew this). The reason I wanted to emphasize this is because I have heard economists address the idea that Capitalism had commonalities with Feudalism; just about all were dismissive of the idea; this concept sort of bites back at their rebuff. But this episode is not about proving or disproving this connection. Immigration, in a “healthy” functioning Capitalist society is a net good because it creates a labor surplus and that surplus enables “competition” between the laboring class to remain high, thus encouraging lower wages from the owners of industries. Immigration, therefore is preferable in a Capitalist society, exactly because it is not beneficial to the masses of laboring domestic citizens. As you dive into this episode this point will be drawn out significantly, allowing the listener to see the “immigration crisis” through another perspective and lens. I suspect I will come back to this topic before the end of this year (2024), as the topic is evolving and changing in a way which further comments will likely be necessary. Hope you enjoy the episode.

To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly!

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

