Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Texas to Antarctica climate breakdown
Weekly Program
Eric Wolff, Tim Waring
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 4, 2024, midnight
In all the mind-bending human disasters, some hope evolution can save us. Maine Professor Tim Waring studied that. He worries evolutionary design may stop humans from solving climate change. Meanwhile in these times of turmoil, Antarctica is accelerating into massive ice loss. According to new science, a major meltdown can happen not in thousands of years, but less than 200. That leads to a new age of rapid sea level rise around the world. Royal Society Research Professor Eric Wolff explains.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:21 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

