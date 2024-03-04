Summary: In all the mind-bending human disasters, some hope evolution can save us. Maine Professor Tim Waring studied that. He worries evolutionary design may stop humans from solving climate change. Meanwhile in these times of turmoil, Antarctica is accelerating into massive ice loss. According to new science, a major meltdown can happen not in thousands of years, but less than 200. That leads to a new age of rapid sea level rise around the world. Royal Society Research Professor Eric Wolff explains.