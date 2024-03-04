The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
March 4, 2024, midnight
Nothing but new releases: Reggae; Caribbean and Latin groovers; international brass bands; Mande music from West Africa, including two songs from Tiken Jah Fakoly's new unplugged album Acoustic; new sounds from East and North Africa; and Afrobeat
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Fred Locks | Jamaica | Don't Let Babylon Use You | Black Star Liner | 17 North Parade | 2024-1976
Prince Fatty | England UK | You Know I'm No Good (feat. Hollie Cook) | You Know I'm No Good - Single | Lovedub | 2024
Samory I | Jamaica | Jah Love | Strength | Overstand Entertainment / Easy Star | 2023
Sister Nancy | Jamaica-USA | Ram Up Ova Deh | Millenium Movie Star Riddim | Black Cinderella / Yeyex | 2024

Black Truth Rhythm Band | Trinidad & Tobago | Imo | Ifetayo | Soundway | 2024-1976
Tony & The Kings | USA | Son Del Barrio | Piropo / Son Del Barrio - Single | Tiki Tumbao | 2023
Tribu Baharú | Colombia | El Cubo (feat. La Octava Providencia) | El Cubo - Single | Tambora | 2024
Candeleros | Venezuela-France | La Meseta (Caribombo remix) | El Bululú EP | Folcore | 2023
Pambelé | Colombia-France-New Zealand-Panama-Italy | Te Entundo | Te Entundo - Single | Palenque | 2024

Marco Flores Y La Jerez | México | Mi Jerez | Mi Jerez - Single | Nacional | 2024
Papayebrass | Colombia | Mulata Currambera | Mulata Currambera - Single | Tambora | 2024
Frank London's Klezmer Brass Allstars | USA | Satisfaction (Sabeinu) | Chronika | Borscht Beat | 2023-2008
ShazaLaKazoo | Serbia-Greece | Sol | Chorba | Asphalt Tango | 2024

Tiken Jah Fakoly | Cote D'Ivoire-Mali | Alou Maye | Acoustic | Chapter Two | 2024
Tiken Jah Fakoly | Cote D'Ivoire-Mali | Plus Rien Ne M'Etonne | Acoustic | Chapter Two | 2024
Mama Sissoko | Mali | Manssane | Live | Mieruba | 2024
Adama Yalomba | Mali | Donsoke | Tanou | Remote / Studio Mali | 2024

Alsarah & Huda Asfour | Sudan-Yemen-USA-Palestine-Syria-Tunisia | Ne3ma | Ne3ma - Single | self-released | 2024
The Sorcerers | England UK | The Warrior Code | I Too Am A Stranger | ATA | 2024
Mohamed Errebbaa & Tagna Groove | Morocco-England UK | Jilali | Hali | self-released | 2023

Lagos Thugs | Nigeria | Wetin I See | Chaos | Immensum Music | 2024
London Afrobeat Collective | England UK-Italy-France-RD Congo-Argentina-New Zealand | De Kinshasa À Sona Bata | Esengo | Canopy | 2024

