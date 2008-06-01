Today we talk with Dr. Mads Gilbert, a Norwegian physician who has for many years spent much of his time working in the Gaza medical system, which he thoroughly understands. He is outspoken in his advocacy for Palestine, as you will hear, in his analysis of the genocidal crisis Gaza faces today. In particular, he speaks about Israel’s unrelenting attacks on hospitals and medical facilities as well as the even less protected civilian society.
This Week in Palestine 3-3-2024
"Pure Evil": a discussion with Dr. Mads Gilbert on Israel's deliberate destruction of Gaza's hospitals and medical facilities