Summary: The most dangerous jobs in journalism involve reporting on wrongdoing of governments, corporations, and major criminals in one's own country. Forms of censorship can include imprisonment and death, even in alleged democracies. The women in this program spoke on a panel at a conference themed "Speaking Truth to Power" in Delhi in 2015.



Ilang Ilang Quijano from the Philippines was then managing director and editor of a multimedia outlet for investigative journalism, Pinoy Weekly; she works on media about agriculture and safety. Kishali Pinto-Jayawardena was a media columnist in Sri Lanka; she is now a legal analyst whose work encompasses advocacy, research and litigation in the protection of civil liberties. Dr. Anja Kovacs directs the Internet Democracy Project in Delhi, India. Racheal Nakitare from Kenya is past President of the International Association of Women in Radio and TV (IAWRT); she is a career broadcast journalist with the Kenya Broadcasting Company. Sheila Dallas Katzman, originally from Jamaica, has had a long international career in broadcasting; she is President of the US Chapter of IAWRT.