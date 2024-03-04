Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.03. Peace, Propaganda and the Truth Everyone in Alternative Media Knows about Israel's Settlercolonial Mentality



With Clips from TRT News, Rhymefest (Song), FRANCE 24 News, Al Jazeera English, Marc Lamont Hill, Owen Jones, Dr. Masood Raja, Channel 4 News, Democracy News! And Media Education Foundation



Originally, I had to planned to publish this episode alongside 0D.02, on January 1st, but events conspired to prevent its publishing. Now I am glad I waited. Who could have foreseen the unfolding of events that have transpired over the last 2 months? This episode segment seems far more timely now, then it would have seen then. The episode segment begins with a conversation about the word Settlercolonialism, yes I spell this phrase as a compound word. Why, the reason is simple; when set as a phrase each word is considered independent from the other, giving the illusion of a basic though separable connection. As a compound word, this illusion is removed. We come to see the phrase as inseparable as an idea requiring both components to be completed. Understanding this spelling will go alongway towards understanding why Israel’s actions reveal so much about the colonial projects began over 500 years ago. The segment continues with my recounting a non-fiction story I started writing as a young man (one I never finished). Its connection to Israel’s, Gaza offensive will not surprise you. Then I arrive at the meat of the episode; I talk about the great gift Israel’s attack has given to the world (yes you read that correctly, a gift).

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield's Think, Brandy's The Definition and Marvin Gaye's Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson's They Don't Really Care About Us.


