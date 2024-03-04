Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.0D.03. Peace, Propaganda and the Truth Everyone in Alternative Media Knows about Israel's Settlercolonial Mentality
With Clips from TRT News, Rhymefest (Song), FRANCE 24 News, Al Jazeera English, Marc Lamont Hill, Owen Jones, Dr. Masood Raja, Channel 4 News, Democracy News! And Media Education Foundation
Originally, I had to planned to publish this episode alongside 0D.02, on January 1st, but events conspired to prevent its publishing. Now I am glad I waited. Who could have foreseen the unfolding of events that have transpired over the last 2 months? This episode segment seems far more timely now, then it would have seen then. The episode segment begins with a conversation about the word Settlercolonialism, yes I spell this phrase as a compound word. Why, the reason is simple; when set as a phrase each word is considered independent from the other, giving the illusion of a basic though separable connection. As a compound word, this illusion is removed. We come to see the phrase as inseparable as an idea requiring both components to be completed. Understanding this spelling will go alongway towards understanding why Israel’s actions reveal so much about the colonial projects began over 500 years ago. The segment continues with my recounting a non-fiction story I started writing as a young man (one I never finished). Its connection to Israel’s, Gaza offensive will not surprise you. Then I arrive at the meat of the episode; I talk about the great gift Israel’s attack has given to the world (yes you read that correctly, a gift). To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly! Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
1:17 (December 5th, 2023) Exclusive Roger Waters speaks to TRT World about Israel’s war on Gaza/ TRT World - https://youtu.be/oEdNEb8_20o 9:42 [SONG] Bullet/ Rhymefest - https://youtu.be/YymyNvOVblU 10:54 (December 29th, 2023) South Africa files genocide case against Israel at World Court • FRANCE 24 English/ FRANCE 24 English - https://youtu.be/l9U02Cw4a6c 12:42 (December 30th, 2023) Israel has rejected the case at the UN court & says South Africa is collaborating with terrorists/ Al Jazeera English - https://youtu.be/rC2RxtRbfqQ 18:40 (December 30th, 2023) DEBUNKED 5 Myths About Israel & Palestine/ Marc Lamont Hill - https://youtu.be/r_87KrjYMF4 34:04 (December 29th, 2023) Sanctions On Israel Are The Only Hope Israel's Most Distinguished Journalist Gideon Levy/ Owen Jones - https://youtu.be/LuSPFuHSopo 46:45 (August 25th, 2020) What is Settler Colonialism Postcolonial Concepts Postcolonialism Postcolonial Theory/ Dr. Masood Raja - https://youtu.be/d88qrYDWtrU 52:49 (September 19th, 2016) Israeli settlements, explained - Settlements Part I/ Vox - https://youtu.be/E0uLbeQlwjw 1:00:27 (December 8th, 2022) Israel’s ultra nationalist settlers who brought the far right to power/ Channel 4 News - https://youtu.be/BETNqgBCjwc 1:08:46 (December 27th, 2016) U.N. Declares Israeli Settlements Illegal; Netanyahu Vows to Retaliate After U.S. Abstains from Vote/ Democracy Now! - https://youtu.be/gBpDG94_lN0 1:31:13 (December 20th, 2019) PEACE, PROPAGANDA & THE PROMISED LAND - Trailer - Extended Preview/ Media Education Foundation - https://youtu.be/KnaMZ4cQrVg