Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Andrea Thompson
 Sea Change Radio
March 4, 2024, midnight
While you're shoveling snow out of the driveway this week, you may not want to hear about extreme heat - but then again, maybe you do! This week on Sea Change Radio, we discuss the issue of a warming planet with Andrea Thompson, a science reporter and associate editor at Scientific American. We look at how people and policymakers are trying to cope with the rising temps, examine how different parts of the globe are being affected, and talk about the challenges of presenting this important information to the public in a fresh, engaging manner.
Track: Hey Fela!
Artist: The New Mastersounds
Album: 102%
Label: One Note Records
Year: 2007

Track: Hot Weather Blues
Artist: Mr. Sad Head
Album: N/A
Label: RCA Victor
Year: 1952

Track: Hot Pants
Artist: James Brown
Album: Star Time
Label: Polydor
Year: 1991

00:29:00 1 March 4, 2024
San Francisco
