Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 03-04-24
Weekly Program
Anthony Albanese; Greg Fisher; Ian Roberts; Barry “Troughman” Charles; George Savoulis; Elaine Czulkowski.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2024, midnight
Sydney opens the world’s largest queer museum; pending Ghanian law will make coming out a crime, Czech lawmakers swap marriage for adoption rights, a U.S. appeals court denies gender-affirming healthcare for Indiana trans minors, the American Psychological Association fights those bans, cops march in “compromise” plainclothes at the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, and Washington state lawmakers repeal antiquated queer-targeting “lewd conduct” statutes in the Stripper’s Bill of Rights.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: David Rose; Rachel Bearinger; The Electric Light Orchestra; The Tom Robinson Band.
In our 35th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ information and fun!
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 March 5, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 