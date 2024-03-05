Sydney opens the world’s largest queer museum; pending Ghanian law will make coming out a crime, Czech lawmakers swap marriage for adoption rights, a U.S. appeals court denies gender-affirming healthcare for Indiana trans minors, the American Psychological Association fights those bans, cops march in “compromise” plainclothes at the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, and Washington state lawmakers repeal antiquated queer-targeting “lewd conduct” statutes in the Stripper’s Bill of Rights. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the world’s audio oasis for LGBTQ+ news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by David Hunt & Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: David Rose; Rachel Bearinger; The Electric Light Orchestra; The Tom Robinson Band.
