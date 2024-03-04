While Haiti's unelected PM signs a US brokered deal with Kenya to lease 1,000 cops for half a billion dollars, the people of Haiti are moving to close their main airport and prevent the his return. The Americans are knocking on the doors of their vassal states to preserve the Anglo empire, but they are finding more and more resistance to their plans.
In Haiti an organized resistance is developing to return power to the people.
Interview with Kim Ives
