The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
So I have been on a Texas swing kick for the last couple of weeks. We’ll start there and then it’s – well you’ll just have to keep it tuned here to find out.
The Haberdasher
Deanna Bogart In the Rain Pianoland Blind Pig Records Cowboy Jazz Too Much Fun That's What I Like About the West Rounder Bill Kirchen Devil With the Blue Dress The Proper Years The Last Music Company Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy 8 to the Bar (Live) More Commander Cody And His Lost Planet Airmen Live - [The Dave Cash Collection] The Dave Cash Collection - OMP Marcia Ball Soulful Dress Soulful Dress Rounder Records Asleep at the Wheel House of Blues Lights The Hits Music Company OMP Roy Buchanan Hey Good Lookin Roy Buchanan Polydor Skeeter Davis Rock-A-Bye Boogie American Portraits: Skeeter Davis Dockland Music Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys Sugar Moon The Essential Bob Wills 1935-1947 Legacy/Columbia Cab Calloway Nagasaki Hi De Ho Man: Cab Calloway Classics Columbia Milton Brown & His Musical Brownies Beale Street Mama Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies Selected Favorites, Vol. 1 Charly Records Adolph Hofner Dirty Dog South Texas Swing Arhoolie Records Cowboy Jazz Cow Cow Boogie That's What I Like About the West Rounder Deanna Bogart Ethel's Place Out to Get You BLIND PIG RECORDS Daniel Donato Why You Been Gone So Long Cosmic Country & Western Songs Daniel Donato Billy Strings Meet Me at the Creek Turmoil & Tinfoil Apostol Recording Company Daniel Donato Fire on the Mountain A Young Man's Country Cosmic Country Music Lionel Hampton Hot Mallets The Complete Victor Lionel Hampton Sessions, Vol. 2 Bluebird/Legacy Roy Ayers Ubiquity Red, Black & Green Red, Black & Green Hip-O Select Cal Tjader The Prophet Soul Bird: Whiffenpoof Verve Son Rompe Pera Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal) Chimborazo AYA Records Bobby Hutcherson Beshema Swing Vibe Wise Savoy Records Gary Burton Climb Ev-ry Mountain (From the Musical "The Sound of Music") The Groovy Sound of Music RCA/Legacy Fugazi Instrument In On the Kill Taker Dischord Bonnie "Prince" Billy Like It or Not Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Drag City Harry Dean Stanton and The Cheap Dates Bright Lights, Big City October 1993 Reverend Vince Andrews Johnny Shot the Mexican This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn Compilation