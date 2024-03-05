Notes: Hey Listeners,



So I have been on a Texas swing kick for the last couple of weeks. We’ll start there and then it’s – well you’ll just have to keep it tuned here to find out.



The Haberdasher



Deanna Bogart In the Rain Pianoland Blind Pig Records

Cowboy Jazz Too Much Fun That's What I Like About the West Rounder

Bill Kirchen Devil With the Blue Dress The Proper Years The Last Music Company

Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy 8 to the Bar (Live) More Commander Cody And His Lost Planet Airmen Live - [The Dave Cash Collection] The Dave Cash Collection - OMP

Marcia Ball Soulful Dress Soulful Dress Rounder Records

Asleep at the Wheel House of Blues Lights The Hits Music Company OMP

Roy Buchanan Hey Good Lookin Roy Buchanan Polydor

Skeeter Davis Rock-A-Bye Boogie American Portraits: Skeeter Davis Dockland Music

Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys Sugar Moon The Essential Bob Wills 1935-1947 Legacy/Columbia

Cab Calloway Nagasaki Hi De Ho Man: Cab Calloway Classics Columbia

Milton Brown & His Musical Brownies Beale Street Mama Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies Selected Favorites, Vol. 1 Charly Records

Adolph Hofner Dirty Dog South Texas Swing Arhoolie Records

Cowboy Jazz Cow Cow Boogie That's What I Like About the West Rounder

Deanna Bogart Ethel's Place Out to Get You BLIND PIG RECORDS

Daniel Donato Why You Been Gone So Long Cosmic Country & Western Songs Daniel Donato

Billy Strings Meet Me at the Creek Turmoil & Tinfoil Apostol Recording Company

Daniel Donato Fire on the Mountain A Young Man's Country Cosmic Country Music

Lionel Hampton Hot Mallets The Complete Victor Lionel Hampton Sessions, Vol. 2 Bluebird/Legacy

Roy Ayers Ubiquity Red, Black & Green Red, Black & Green Hip-O Select

Cal Tjader The Prophet Soul Bird: Whiffenpoof Verve

Son Rompe Pera Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal) Chimborazo AYA Records

Bobby Hutcherson Beshema Swing Vibe Wise Savoy Records

Gary Burton Climb Ev-ry Mountain (From the Musical "The Sound of Music") The Groovy Sound of Music RCA/Legacy

Fugazi Instrument In On the Kill Taker Dischord

Bonnie "Prince" Billy Like It or Not Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Drag City

Harry Dean Stanton and The Cheap Dates Bright Lights, Big City October 1993

Reverend Vince Andrews Johnny Shot the Mexican This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn Compilation

