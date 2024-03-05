The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
March 5, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

So I have been on a Texas swing kick for the last couple of weeks. We’ll start there and then it’s – well you’ll just have to keep it tuned here to find out.

The Haberdasher

Deanna Bogart In the Rain Pianoland Blind Pig Records
Cowboy Jazz Too Much Fun That's What I Like About the West Rounder
Bill Kirchen Devil With the Blue Dress The Proper Years The Last Music Company
Commander Cody & His Lost Planet Airmen Beat Me Daddy 8 to the Bar (Live) More Commander Cody And His Lost Planet Airmen Live - [The Dave Cash Collection] The Dave Cash Collection - OMP
Marcia Ball Soulful Dress Soulful Dress Rounder Records
Asleep at the Wheel House of Blues Lights The Hits Music Company OMP
Roy Buchanan Hey Good Lookin Roy Buchanan Polydor
Skeeter Davis Rock-A-Bye Boogie American Portraits: Skeeter Davis Dockland Music
Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys Sugar Moon The Essential Bob Wills 1935-1947 Legacy/Columbia
Cab Calloway Nagasaki Hi De Ho Man: Cab Calloway Classics Columbia
Milton Brown & His Musical Brownies Beale Street Mama Milton Brown and His Musical Brownies Selected Favorites, Vol. 1 Charly Records
Adolph Hofner Dirty Dog South Texas Swing Arhoolie Records
Cowboy Jazz Cow Cow Boogie That's What I Like About the West Rounder
Deanna Bogart Ethel's Place Out to Get You BLIND PIG RECORDS
Daniel Donato Why You Been Gone So Long Cosmic Country & Western Songs Daniel Donato
Billy Strings Meet Me at the Creek Turmoil & Tinfoil Apostol Recording Company
Daniel Donato Fire on the Mountain A Young Man's Country Cosmic Country Music
Lionel Hampton Hot Mallets The Complete Victor Lionel Hampton Sessions, Vol. 2 Bluebird/Legacy
Roy Ayers Ubiquity Red, Black & Green Red, Black & Green Hip-O Select
Cal Tjader The Prophet Soul Bird: Whiffenpoof Verve
Son Rompe Pera Cumbia pa tu Madre (feat. Anarkia Tropikal) Chimborazo AYA Records
Bobby Hutcherson Beshema Swing Vibe Wise Savoy Records
Gary Burton Climb Ev-ry Mountain (From the Musical "The Sound of Music") The Groovy Sound of Music RCA/Legacy
Fugazi Instrument In On the Kill Taker Dischord
Bonnie "Prince" Billy Like It or Not Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You Drag City
Harry Dean Stanton and The Cheap Dates Bright Lights, Big City October 1993
Reverend Vince Andrews Johnny Shot the Mexican This Is Next Year: A Brooklyn Compilation

WRIR Studios
