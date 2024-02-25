Summary: Dareen Abughaida is a Palestinian-Lebanese broadcast journalist based in Doha, Qatar. She’s currently working as the principal news presenter and host for Al Jazeera English. Dareen previously worked for Bloomberg L.P., CNBC, the World Bank, and the United Nations.



Al Jazeera English is a 24-hour English-language news channel. It is funded by the government of Qatar and the first world-wide English-language news channel to be headquartered in the Middle East. Al Jazeera broadcasts in over 150 countries and territories, and has a global audience of 430 million people.



Dareen Abughaida interviewed Ilan Pappe on Feb 25, 2024. Pappe is the author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This program is dedicated to those who question the claim that the current war by Israel on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.



The late great author and documentary filmmaker John Pilger called Ilan Pappe “Israel’s bravest, most principled, most incisive historian.” Richard Falk, Professor of International Law at Princeton wrote: “Ilan Pappe has written a book that is of profound relevance to the past, present and future of Israel/Palestine relations.”



You can find the 25 minute video of this conversation on YouTube under the title: In Gaza now, it’s worse than ethnic cleansing



