Half-Cocked Tales
March 6, 2024, midnight
In this episode, the hosts discuss various topics including the Emergency Banking Act of 1933, the importance of leadership and trust in times of crisis, the genetic sequences responsible for humans losing their tails, and the use of high frequency radio waves for genetic modification. For the snake oil segment, they discuss a disappointing Willy Wonka-themed event in Scotland that was compared to the Fyre Festival. They explore the ethical considerations of genetic modification and the possibility of tail regeneration and other genetic changes in humans. The conversation then shifts to the fascinating encounter between an orca and a great white shark, highlighting the changing dynamics in the ocean. The hosts also touch on the fragility of the Gulf Stream and its potential impact on climate. They cover various fact checked stories in “Fact Checkin’ Time”, and the episode concludes with a heartwarming story about volunteers helping amphibians cross the road.

00:55:02 1 March 6, 2024
