Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Genocide in Gaza, Aaron Bushnell, Women's Oppression, Border Crisis: As Society Rips Apart—Get Organized for a Real REVOLUTION!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Guest host, co-host of the RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Annie Day, Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Coco Das (the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 6, 2024, midnight
Annie Day on Aaron Bushnell. Bob Avakian on Palestine, from @BobAvakianOfficial. The crucial role of Bob Avakian's social media dispatches in bringing1000's into the movement for a real revolution. Rafael Kadaris, the misuse of Malcolm X's quote, "By Any Means Necessary."
Sunsara Taylor and Annie Day, International Women's Day (IWD 2024) Bob Avakian: The Need for A Radical Revolt Against this Revolting Culture. Stupidest Thing We've Heard This Week! Coco Das, Trump, Biden & the border.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

240306 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 6, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 