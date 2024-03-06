The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: March 6, 2024
Weekly Program
James J. Zogby PhD, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute; Ofer Neiman, a Jewish Israeli anti-apartheid activist living in Jerusalem; Thomas G. Moukawsher, a former Connecticut complex litigation judge.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
March 6, 2024, midnight
Ongoing Gaza Catastrophe Rouses Michigan Primary Voters to Send Biden a Message; The World and Americans Must Hold all Israeli Institutions Accountable for Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide; Review of Trump's Total Immunity Claim, Effectively Delays Jan 6 Trial Until After Election.

Between the Lines for March 6, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 6, 2024
