Between the Lines for March 6, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: March 6, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: James J. Zogby PhD, co-founder and president of the Arab American Institute; Ofer Neiman, a Jewish Israeli anti-apartheid activist living in Jerusalem; Thomas G. Moukawsher, a former Connecticut complex litigation judge.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 6, 2024, midnight

Summary: Ongoing Gaza Catastrophe Rouses Michigan Primary Voters to Send Biden a Message; The World and Americans Must Hold all Israeli Institutions Accountable for Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide; Review of Trump's Total Immunity Claim, Effectively Delays Jan 6 Trial Until After Election.

