March 7, 2024, midnight
An hour that totally rocks off the top! Tokyo Ska Paradise debut an action-packed cinematic soundtrack for The Last Ninja, then frenetic Tuareg shredder Mdou Moctar unleashes the first single for a forthcoming album. Guelph, Ontario's Jaffa Road get the remix treatment by neighbor, Eccodek. Skeewiff restore Quincy Jones' bombastic Soul Bossa Nova, plus plenty of new spins from Schnieke, Boogat & El Dusty, Dayme Arocena and more. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio.
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - The Last Ninja
Mdou Moctar - Funeral For Justice
Jaffa Road (Eccodek Remix) - Wordless Melody CANCON
Rumba Calzada - Feel The Sun CANCON
Dayme Arocena - Por Ti
Skeewiff - Soul Bossanova
Altin Gun - Leylim Ley
Bombay Rickey - Cowboys & Indian
Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra - Your Way (Remix)
Schnieke - Stampol
Boogat & El Dusty - Ilegal CANCON
Galathea - Sacred Love (feat. Giulia La Rosa)
Glass Beams - Mahal

58:07

Vancouver, BC, Canada
