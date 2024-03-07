Summary: An hour that totally rocks off the top! Tokyo Ska Paradise debut an action-packed cinematic soundtrack for The Last Ninja, then frenetic Tuareg shredder Mdou Moctar unleashes the first single for a forthcoming album. Guelph, Ontario's Jaffa Road get the remix treatment by neighbor, Eccodek. Skeewiff restore Quincy Jones' bombastic Soul Bossa Nova, plus plenty of new spins from Schnieke, Boogat & El Dusty, Dayme Arocena and more. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada Radio.