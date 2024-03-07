The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 423
2
Michael Welch, Tamara Lorincz, Sonali Kolhatkar, Tina Renier
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2024, midnight
This week, on the global research News Hour, we salute the day known as International Women’s Day with an examination of what women have faced and continue to face in a world populated, supposedly, by more progressive governments and more civilized societies. In our first half hour, we hear a discussion with peace activist Tamara Lorinz about feminized foreign policy being absent in the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Canada. In the next half hour, we are joined by Friba of the Revolutionary Association of Women of Afghanistan to explain the plight of women in Afghanistan during the occupation and since the Taliban resumed their rights destroying ways in power. Finally, we hear once again from researcher Tina Renier on how the hidden tendrils of control of white supremacist countries affect the continued containment of women in the black racialized countries in the Caribbean and in the global south generally.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:08 1 March 7, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:08  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 