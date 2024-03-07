The week before St. Patrick's and before we get into the sing-along pub classics, we present a program showcasing the modern diversity in Celtic fare. Join us for an Eccodek remix of the McDades, Tau And The Drones Of Praise, fresh La Bottine Souriante and new Toxic Frogs. You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser.
Skerryvore - Borderline Tau & The Drones Of Praise - It's Right To Give Drones And Praise Maggie's Wake - Shaken & Stirred CANCON Cassie And Maggie - Seileach CANCON Homeland - Leaving Of Liverpool The Finlay MacDonald Band - Back To Bergamo Toxic Frogs - Bernie's Old Pub The McDades - Willie Reilly (The Eccodek Remix) CANCON Martyn Bennett - Nae Regrets Anna Schaad - Mermaid La Bottine Souriante - Pas De Credit CANCON Basco -Red Wooden Gate